NFL Refs Led by Land Clark Face Intense Scrutiny for Defensive Holding Flag During TNF Clash

Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; NFL referee Land Clark during the Arizona Cardinals game against the Houston Texans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

NFL referees are the furthest thing from universally loved. And just three days after official Adrian Hill’s crew was bashed for their effort, another group’s work has come under fire.

Advertisement

Late in the first quarter of Thursday Night Football, referee Land Clark’s men whistled New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo for holding Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Amazon’s TV broadcast showed a replay of the supposed infraction, which left many observers confused as they couldn’t make sense of the decision.

HUH??? This is worthy of a defensive holding flag?? #DENvsNO pic.twitter.com/TeeXSNErxk — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) October 18, 2024

The penalty helped the Broncos drive inside the Saints’ 10-yard line. New Orleans’ defense prevented a touchdown but allowed a field goal attempt. Denver kicker Wil Lutz converted the 32-yard try to push his squad in front 6-0.

As mentioned, Thursday’s apparent incorrect ruling is the latest in a bad string of officiating incidents for the NFL.

During the Week 6 Buffalo Bills-New York Jets MNF clash, Hill and Co. enforced a season-high 22 penalties for 204 yards. Aaron Rodgers expressed his displeasure with the referees in his postgame media appearance:

“Yeah, it seemed a little ridiculous. Some of them seemed really bad, including the roughing the passer on me. That’s not roughing the passer – might as well play Sarcastaball if we’re going to call those things.”

Beyond the one major miss, Clark’s crew has mostly kept their flags in their pockets. The hold on Adebo – who later suffered a severe right leg injury – was the only accepted penalty against the Saints in the first half.

Meanwhile, there have been three five-yard infractions assessed to the Broncos. Denver leads New Orleans 16-3 at halftime of Thursday Night Football. The Saints will receive the second-half kickoff.