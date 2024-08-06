NFL Releases Player Testimonies Naming Patrick Mahomes as the Best Player Following Debatable Top 100 Ranking

Despite successfully defending the Super Bowl last year, the NFL Network and its players surprised everyone by ranking Patrick Mahomes as the fourth-best player of the season. While the league hasn’t explained why players ranked the QB so low, it did release testimonials from the players who voted for Mahomes. Arguably, these testimonials did not match the rankings.

The highlight video started with Texans DE Danielle Hunter addressing Mahomes’ inevitability by calling him “Mr. Clutch.” “I call him Mr. Clutch because at the end of the game, we all know what to expect,” said the Houston star.

Giants OL Justin Pugh then touched upon Mahomes’ stature as a potential GOAT by gloating over the Chiefs player’s decisiveness on the field. Pugh expressed his awe at Mahomes’ game-changing ability, noting,

“The fact that he’s already creeping into the Tom Brady conversation is incredible. He’s one of those game changers, you know. You take him out the game, everything else is right there in front of you. But if you can’t take him out, he’s going to pick you apart.”

The highlight of the video package, however, came from Ja’Marr Chase. The Bengals WR stuck to his stance of backing Joe Burrow as the best QB in the league. So naturally, he had a hard time praising Mahomes without taking his name. Regardless, he conjured up the most basic adjectives to compliment Mahomes in a truly hilarious fashion.

“I’m not saying his name, brother. I’m sorry. I’m not saying that guy’s name. And Mahomes put that one right on the screws. He’s good. He’s amazing. He’s good. Not gonna lie. I’m salty, though. I’m a little salty.”

“I call him Mr. Clutch because at the end of the game, we all know what to expect.”@PatrickMahomes | @Chiefs | #NFLTop100 pic.twitter.com/HG2D2UrEHw — NFL (@NFL) August 6, 2024

Based on the testimonials, fans were surprised to see Mahomes finish fourth. They were even more surprised to see Tyreek Hill finish first, who had a terrible showing against the Chiefs in the postseason. Thus, unsurprisingly, the WR had to face the brunt of social media anger.

Tyreek Hill faces heat after being ranked the best NFL player of last season

Many Chiefs fans were stunned after the majority of NFL players ranked Hill as the best player of the 2023 season. Popular analyst and die-hard Chiefs fan Nick Wright spearheaded the campaign questioning Hill’s place at the top.

Wright noted that the three players above Mahomes in the ranking were all defeated by the Chiefs star. Be it Tyreek Hill [Round 1], Lamar Jackson [AFCCG], or Christian McCaffrey [Super Bowl], the trio tasted defeat at the hands of Mahomes. Moreover, Patrick also won the Super Bowl last year.

Wright’s savage truth bombs instantly went viral, resulting in netizens discrediting Hill’s rank 1 status. Tyreek, however, had enough and started replying back to the trolls in his typical aggressive manner. Although the matter has now cooled down, the 48 hours after the release of the list were scorching hot for the Dolphins’ wideout.