Fans Left Impressed With Texans’ Pass Rusher Danielle Hunter’s 10-Year-Old Daily Ride, Dubbed an “Old Nissan”

In a world where NFL stars are known for flaunting their expensive cars—sometimes more than one—right out of the Draft, Danielle Hunter prefers to ride humble. The Texans’ edge rusher may have amassed over $100 million from his time in the NFL, but he still drives the same whip he’s had for 10 years.

NFL insider Dov Kleiman recently shared a picture of this car, calling it an “old Nissan.” However, that’s not quite accurate, and fans were quick to point it out. A self-confessed automotive enthusiast, Hunter actually drives a beast as his daily ride: a black Nissan GT-R Nismo.

While it’s not as luxurious as a supercar, the 600-horsepower ride costs upward of $200,000 and can accelerate to a speed of 60mph in 2.9 seconds. Back when he was with the Vikings, the defensive end had explained his affinity for the GTR by simply stating, “It’s a pretty fun car, in my opinion.”

Not surprisingly, fans didn’t take kindly to Kleiman’s post. While the general consensus was that they were impressed by the athlete’s fondness for his old car, some also pointed out that the specific Nissan model isn’t particularly cheap or old.

The post found several automotive enthusiasts on the internet who gushed over the GTR, with many sharing how they expected it to be a Nissan Altima or a 2001 Maxima, but were taken aback by the classy model.

I thought I was about to see an Altima or something…but a GTR?!? That’s a car guy’s dream, not just a Nissan — Max Murphy (@maxmurp_) November 24, 2024

They said “old Nissan” like that’s not a GTR lol — SIXFT9FELLA (@6FT9FELLA) November 24, 2024

I was expecting to see maybe a 2001 Maxima. — Dirty Dick Slater (@DonBarleycorn) November 24, 2024

And he will live a very fulfilling life… head is on straight — doug carlisle (@DougCarlisle) November 23, 2024

Hunter might often be seen with his GTR, but he is actually a car enthusiast at heart and has some prized possessions in his collection. One such item is the BAC Mono R which is one of the only 50 models in the world. The DE got the chance to purchase the rare ride while on a trip to the UK in 2022, where he attended the Festival of Speed.

Hunter’s exclusive Mono R also boasts 1000 horsepower, a top speed of 170 mph, and a custom seat molded to the athlete’s dimensions. With an estimated price tag of over $230,000, the NFL star even drove the car to his Week 7 Monday Night Football game and during his time with the Vikings.

Recollecting how he felt “blessed” for the opportunity of owning a custom BAC, Hunter shared his experience of driving the supercar into the U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I pulled up and everybody was taking videos,” shared the defensive end, as per the Vikings official site. “It just put a smile on people’s faces because they had never seen something like that before. It was a good experience, bringing it to the Monday Night Football game.”

Danielle Hunter has proved his mettle on the field this season having garnered 30 tackles and 7.5 sacks in the past 11 weeks. The Texans stand atop their division and will clash with the Titans on Sunday at the NRG Stadium.