NFL Remains Tight-Lipped as NCAA Suspends Jim Harbaugh; Mike Florio Reports

Jim Harbaugh’s move to the NFL as the Los Angeles Chargers’ new head coach has been overshadowed by a significant ban from college football. The NCAA recently slapped Harbaugh with a four-year “show cause” order, sidelining him from the college scene until August 2028.

This punishment apparently comes from Harbaugh’s violations of COVID-era recruiting rules and his alleged lack of cooperation during the subsequent investigations.

Interestingly, the NFL has yet to comment on the matter. NBC’s Mike Florio revealed that when he reached out for comments following the NCAA’s actions against Harbaugh, he was met with silence. This raises questions about how the professional league views the college football sanctions imposed on one of its new coaches.

Harbaugh’s lawyer, Tom Mars, didn’t hold back while responding to the NCAA’s ruling. He likened the situation to “being in college and getting a letter from your high school saying you’ve been suspended because you didn’t sign the yearbook.”

He also criticized the NCAA, calling it a “kangaroo court” and questioned its authority, given Harbaugh’s NFL contract.

Florio seems to agree with Mars’ assessment, and drawing from his 23 years of reporting about the league, believes the NFL will ultimately act according to its own established patterns and rules.

Jim Harbaugh’s NCAA Suspension Explained

The NCAA claims that Harbaugh made contact with recruiters and players while access was prohibited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harbaugh, who recently made the move to take the helm of the Los Angeles Chargers after leading Michigan to an undefeated national championship, is accused of failing “to promote an atmosphere of compliance” and violating “head coach responsibility and obligations.”

The NCAA added in its 49-page report:

“Harbaugh engaged in unethical conduct and failed to cooperate when he denied any involvement in impermissible recruiting contacts despite substantial information to the contrary.”

However, this case has nothing to do with the headline-grabbing sign-stealing scandal that rocked Michigan’s 2023 championship season. That controversy already cost Harbaugh a three-game suspension imposed by the Big Ten Conference.

With multiple infractions now on the books, the NCAA might view Michigan as a repeat offender and it could lead to even harsher penalties after investigation.