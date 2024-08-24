NFL Rookie Sam Hartman Leaves Fans Heartbroken After Changing His Viral Hairstyle

NFL fans know Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman for two things — being a standout playmaker and having the most gorgeous, luscious locks in college football. Unfortunately for Hartman, he will now be known for one lesser attribute, as he broke netizens’ hearts by chopping off his signature hairstyle.

Earlier today, photographs from the Commanders’ training camp revealed that Hartman has cut his hair short, transitioning from his iconic Sicilian bob to a shorter style. Fans, therefore, were naturally left heartbroken, with many wondering what prompted the decision.

A few heartbroken fans went as far as to say that Hartman’s new hairstyle made him look like a “drug dealer,” while others simply reacted with a ‘RIP’ to the loss of his luscious locks. See for yourselves:

Rival fans, meanwhile, couldn’t care less, finding it astonishing that such a story was reported in the first place. Even more surprising to them was that fans were genuinely heartbroken over a hairstyle:

Considering Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa’s recent makeovers causing an uproar among fans, Hartman cutting his hair short must have been a death blow for hairstyle enthusiasts. After all, the Commanders’ rookie had the NFL world in the palm of his hands for a few days, even before his journey in the big league began.

Throwback to Sam Hartman going viral at the NFL Combine

Earlier this year at the NFL Combine, Hartman was among the fastest QBs with a 40-yard dash time of 4.8 seconds. However, the impressive speed didn’t make him famous; viewers could only focus on one thing — Hartman’s dashing locks [pun intended] streaming through the air as he sprinted.

The craze for his hair was so intense that broadcasters repeatedly played his run in slow motion upon public demand. What made Sam even more viral was a comment from the on-air broadcaster, who humorously likened his run to the entrance of Braveheart. “I feel like I’m watching the opening of Braveheart here,” proclaimed Daniel Jeremiah.

That said, RIP to Sam Hartman’s gorgeous locks. Though he broke many hearts, at least the Commanders‘ rookie will now know who his true fans are. Considering he is further down the QB depth chart at Washington, he will surely appreciate fan support to keep his morale high throughout the year.