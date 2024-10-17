Jayden Daniels Asks for Support for His Friend in Need, Sam Hartman, Who Couldn’t Make the Commanders Roster

After signing Sam Hartman as an undrafted free agent from Notre Dame this summer, the Commanders have decided to waive the QB with Marcus Mariota, now healthy. Hartman, unfortunately, finds himself as a mere practice squad member of the team, with his NFL career in jeopardy. However, when you have helpful friends like Jayden Daniels, it becomes easy to navigate these tough times.

Advertisement

As talented as Sam is with the ball on the field, the former Fighting Irish quarterback has made even more headlines for his looks this offseason. Ever since his 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine this year, Sam has instantly won America’s hearts with his Greek God-inspired facial features and picture-perfect long hair.

Since then, Sam has landed a few modeling gigs with top fashion brands as well.

Considering there is no viable interest from an NFL team yet to sign the QB, Jayden decided to help his friend out by posting an Instagram Story tagging the biggies of the fashion world: Lululemon and Alo.

The graphic of the story featured a picture of Sam looking dapper in black Lululemon attire and giving a thumbs-up to the camera. Below the portrait of Sam was a caption from Jayden, where he requested brands to sign his friend up because he is in search of an endorsement deal.

“My guy needs a deal, somebody help him!! Lululemon or Alo he is ready to commit to a brand!,” posted the rookie on his Instagram.

Jayden Daniels is trying to get Sam Hartman a sponsorship pic.twitter.com/eyAmUyYIjN — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 16, 2024

Considering how quickly Jayden’s stocks have risen as an athlete, it’s heartening to see the QB use his clout and influence to help his friend in need.

Sam Hartman was equally pleased with the gesture and reposted the story with a short, appreciative message.

Hartman amplifies Jayden Daniels’ call for brand deals

An hour after Jayden shared the IG story for Sam, the Notre Dame alum reposted it on his account with a two-word caption: “Open Season.” In simple words, Sam is letting all his suitors know, both on and off the field, that he is fully available to embrace all the opportunities that come his way.

Sam Hartman is looking for endorsement deals pic.twitter.com/BGTppzhfIJ — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) October 17, 2024

Nonetheless, from a football career perspective, it’s hard not to say that the waiver from the Commanders was a setback for Hartman. However, considering his modeling and social media influencer career, there is still a lot to look forward to.

Not only has Sam modeled for top fashion brands like Ralph Lauren, Mizzen+Main, and Under Armour, but also starred in advertisements for Dove as well.

With this portfolio and the looks that Sam possesses, it’s hard to see how the QB won’t get more endorsement deals in the future. With Jayden’s plea being the cherry on top, Sam’s return to our screens is more a question of when.