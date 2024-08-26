JJ McCarthy and Football World Drools Over Sam Hartman’s New Ralph Lauren Campaign

Earlier this year, Commanders rookie Sam Hartman took the NFL world by storm when his Sicilian bob haircut went viral at the Combine. Since then, he has become the biggest heartthrob among NFL fans. While fans were disappointed that they wouldn’t see much of Hartman on screen due to his position on the depth chart at Washington, the rookie QB has made up for it with stunning portraits for Ralph Lauren, leaving even JJ McCarthy in awe.

Last week, iconic fashion label Ralph Lauren launched its much-anticipated New York-inspired collection, titled Ralph’s New York. The designs were eagerly awaited as the prestigious label finally made style statements drawing from its home in New York.

However, what caught NFL fans by surprise in this seemingly distant fashion world was Sam Hartman‘s appearance in the announcement video for the latest New York collection. As soon as the video went live, screenshots of Hartman’s cameo as a model quickly spread across the internet, with fans praising his looks.

Four days later, the Washington rookie posted a series of pictures of himself wearing the latest Ralph Lauren collection, stoking the flames even further. Notably, Hartman’s viral haircut, along with his well-trimmed beard, was shot and edited to pay homage to New York in the ’80s.

Not so surprisingly, fans were stunned by Hartman’s snaps in the new collection, initially complimenting his modeling skills. Even Vikings QB JJ McCarthy was in awe, commenting “Woah” on Hartman’s post.

And amongst the barrage of netizens urging the QB to quit the NFL and get into modeling, a few fans with funny bones pleaded with the rookie to stop posting photos because their wives are on the app. See for yourselves:

Sam Hartman with the fire pic.twitter.com/Kz43uSCEQx — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) August 26, 2024

Hartman has arguably become the undisputed heartthrob of the NFL. However, the Commanders’ playmaker soon disappointed fans after recent photos showed him parting with the key appeal of his look.

Hartman breaks netizens’ hearts with a baffling hairstyle change

If it weren’t for Hartman’s viral hairstyle, the QB might only be known to NFL fans as the backup QB for the Washington Commanders. Still, the rookie made a baffling decision last week by cutting his luscious locks shorter.

Fans were clearly distraught by Sam’s actions and criticized the rookie for his decision. From likening his short hair look to that of a drug dealer to “RIP hair” being spammed online, the new look didn’t quite make sense to fans.

While it’s understandable why netizens are upset with Hartman, it’s also worth remembering that he is an NFL player. Although it’s unlikely he’ll get a chance to shine this season with Jayden Daniels as the starter, this adds even more pressure on Hartman to work hard on the field and earn more playing time.

In simple terms, he should let the noise remain noise and focus more on the field than on people’s opinions about his looks. Given the tough journey ahead, he’ll need everything he’s got to make a name for himself.