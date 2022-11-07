NFL Rushing Leaders 2022: Nick Chubb To Travis Etienne; Top 5 Rushers This Season

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) carries the ball for a first down in the third quarter during an NFL Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Cleveland Browns Oct 31 0025

Currently, we are nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season and we have already been subjected to plenty of surprises. Running backs are expected to carry the load because consistency has been difficult to achieve.

NFL 2022 is unique in its own right. First, we saw ten trades and teams swinging around some of the biggest names this year. We also saw many teams go all in but get nothing. But that is not all. NFL 2022 is only halfway through, and we believe there will be many more surprises.

We have seen many new and unexpected players perform while some stars have faltered. Here is a list of the top 5 rushers in the NFL in 2022.

Also Read: Tom Brady 100k Yards: How Many Passing Yards Does Tom Brady Have In His Career?

Top 5 Rushers Of 2022 NFL Season

Nick Chubb, 841 Yards

Nick Chubb currently holds the lead with 841 yards. Chubb began the 2022 season with 22 carries for 141 rushing yards in a 26-24 win over the Carolina Panthers; since then, his stats have grown.

Saquon Barkley, 779 Yards

With 779 yards, Saquon Barkley is second. In a 21-20 comeback win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, Barkley rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown while also catching six passes for 30 yards. Late in the fourth quarter, he converted the game-winning two-point conversion.

Derrick Henry, 755 Yards

With 755 yards, Henry is third on the list. He, carried the ball 32 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns in a 17-10 victory over the Houston Texans. He has now rushed for 700 yards or more this season

Josh Jacobs, 743 yards

Josh Jacobs has 743 yards and is fourth. Jacobs ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-32 victory over the Denver Broncos, setting a career high in yardage. In the Raiders’ 29-30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs the following week, Josh Jacobs ran for 154 yards, a career high

Josh Jacobs has 134 yards and 2 TD runs. Last time #Raiders player ran for 130+ w/ 2+ TDs came when Darren McFadden had 171 yards and 2 TDs vs Jets 9/25/11 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 2, 2022

.

Travis Etienne, 680 Yards

Travis Etienne, a running back in his second year, is fifth with 680 yards and has only been playing for a season. He is currently Jaguras’ No. 1 running back.

Travis Etienne last 5 games: Week 9: 126 yards, 2 TDs

Week 8: 162 yards, 1 TD

Week 7: 119 yards, 1 TD

Week 6: 108 yards

Week 5: 114 yards pic.twitter.com/wO8s05w5kB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 6, 2022

Also Read: Most QB Rushing Yards In A Game : Is Justin Fields TD Run Against Dolphins the Longest by an NFL Quarterback?