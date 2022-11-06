Nov 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields has been unleashed. The Bears have committed to building around their quarterback, and you can see how the offense has shifted to maximize his abilities.

The Bears offense for the first 4-5 weeks of the season was downright terrible. Receivers weren’t getting open. Fields was running around for his life more often than not, and they simply couldn’t put points up.

In their first 5 games, the most points they scored was 23, against the Houston Texans. However, in the Bears last three games, they’ve scored 33, 29, and now 32 points.

They have gone 1-2 in those games (including the 35-32 loss to the Dolphins today) as the defense has taken a step forward since losing Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, but the improvement on offense is something to marvel about.

Of course, it all starts with Fields. In year 2, Fields has a lot of pressure to improve from where he was last year. So far, the signs are very promising.

JUSTIN FIELDS GOES 61 YARDS FOR SIX! 🔥 📺: #MIAvsCHI on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/PrdJzxjse4 pic.twitter.com/EaiuoLqHYO — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022

Most QB Rushing Yards In A Game : Is Justin Fields TD run Against Dolphins the Longest by an NFL Quarterback?

The Bears have shifted the offense to use Fields’ abilities as much as possible. Fields’ greatest strength is his athletic ability. He can run past an defense, and he showed just as much today.

The passing game is also much more focused on play-action and roll-out plays, areas where Fields succeeds because of his mobility and make throws on the run.

Today, Fields went crazy with his legs. He rushed 15 times for 178 yards at an average of 11.9 per carry and 1 touchdown. The 61-yard run above was the highlight of the day.

If you’re wondering, Fields’ 178 rushing yards are the most by any NFL quarterback in the regular season. Colin Kaepernick has Fields beat by 3 yards, rushing for 181 yards in the playoffs against the Packers.

Fields’ 61 yard run isn’t the longest run by a quarterback, that record belongs to Terrelle Pryor, who ran for 93 yards.

Justin Fields had 178 Rush Yards, 1 Rush TD and 3 Pass TDs today. The Bears still lost to Miami, 35-32. pic.twitter.com/cAs4S254vR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 6, 2022

