NFL Sleuths Come Up With Proof After Ref’s Statement Over Uncalled Penalty On Sam Darnold

Oct 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL world was stunned during the TNF matchup when officials missed a pretty evident call against the Rams, late in the fourth quarter. While Sam Darnold didn’t blame the incident for the 30-20 loss to the Chargers, fans couldn’t let it go because it was the umpteenth questionable decision from the officials against the Vikings.

In referee Tra Blake’s defense, the reason why he did not call a penalty was because he couldn’t see the incident well because players blocked out his and his colleagues’ views.

“The quarterback was facing the opposite direction from me so I did not have a good look at it. I did not have a look, and I did not see the facemask being pulled. The umpire had players between him and the quarterback, so he did not get a look at it.”

Netizens however disputed Blake’s claims by bringing the “caught in 4k” meme to reality. Reacting to the report, an NFL fan, under the username @KSG_SKOL posted a screenshot where the official can be seen having a direct view of Darnold’s mask pull from behind. “Yup nobody saw it,” cheekily wrote the user along with the proof.

Sam, however, shrugged off the questionable decision by blaming himself and his team for being in that position. Furthermore, he made no comments on whether the Vikings should lodge a complaint or at the very least demand a report on this matter.

The calls throughout the match were dodgy and letting such things go would only hamper the teams in the long run. Fans and even brands on the internet echoed this sentiment as they went on an all-out attack on the league’s officiating standards and biases.

Patrick Mahomes catches a stray

Amongst the brands that capitalized on this discourse, Laser eye surgery providers LASIK once again hit the bullseye with their take on the matter. They posted a different angle of the mask pull where the referee had a clear view of the incident.

They paired this proof with a hilarious caption, “Better vision, Better calls” — a smooth extension of their campaign where they are offering NFL referees free LASIK for better officiating.

While almost every fanbase has had some gripe with the officiating this season, the team that doesn’t relate to this shared experience is the KC Chiefs. In fact, they have remarkably been on the luckier side in every game.

Helping the favorites become even more favorites? NFL fans naturally were irritated with the Chiefs’ lucky streak and thus it was no wonder that they took to social media to complain about the debatable favoritism that the Chiefs are enjoying.

They noted that the reason why the call didn’t go in the Vikings’ favor was because they were not the Chiefs.

As Sam Darnold said, “It is what it is.” No point in crying conspiracy or dragging the Chiefs in this matter. But it would be interesting to see how the league proceeds with the outrage received on the missed call.