NFL Stats Week 3: Aaron Rodgers In Line to Surpass Brett Favre, Patrick Mahomes Eyes 250 Passing TDs

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL regular season is officially upon us, and this particular Sunday is shaping up to be a historic one. As always, there’s a slew of narratives heading into each and every single one of the 14 games that will be played throughout the afternoon and evening, but there’s two in particular that are standing above the rest right now.

Aaron Rodgers managed to get off to a quick start in terms of touchdown passes, producing five total throughout the first two weeks of the season. Thanks to his lone touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, the current face of the Pittsburgh Steelers is now sitting at a career total of 508 touchdown passes, the same exact amount as his predecessor and former Green Bay Packer, Brett Favre.

Rodgers needs just one touchdown pass to take Favre’s title for the fourth most touchdown passes in NFL history, and considering that both Geno Smith and Tua Tagovailoa were able to find the end zone against this same New England Patriots defense, it seems relatively safe to wager that Rodgers will be able to do the same. It’s not every week that he has the opportunity to one up Favre, so fans can expect a spirited performance from the 21-year veteran.

Then there’s Patrick Mahomes. The pride and joy of the Kansas City Chiefs is currently enduring the first 0-2 start to his career, but he’s being presented with an excellent bounce-back opportunity in the New York Giants.

Even though this is only the ninth season of his career, Mahomes is already boasting a career total of 247 passing touchdowns, which is good for the 29th most in NFL history. The man above him in the rankings? The former Dallas Cowboy, Tony Romo, who managed to compile 248 passing touchdowns throughout his 13 years in the league.

Mahomes needs just one touchdown pass to tie him, and two to permanently take his spot in the all-time rankings. Conveniently enough, the Giants have allowed a total of four passing touchdowns through the first two weeks, the sixth most of any team in the NFL so far.

He’s yet to throw for multiple touchdown passes in a single game this season, but if there were ever a time and place for him to break out of slump, this is it. It’s also worth mentioning that he needs just three more passing touchdowns to become the fastest player in NFL history (115 games) to reach 250 career passing touchdowns.

Oddsmakers are currently offering a modest point total of 44.5 points for this Sunday night contest, while the Chiefs are being booked as -5.5-point favorites. Mahomes and co. are 8-1 in their last nine appearances on Sunday Night Football, so unless Russell Wilson is able to shock the world, then fans may be in for one of the most historic prime time games in recent memory.

The same is also true for Matthew Stafford. The veteran QB1 of the Los Angeles Rams has 380 career touchdown passes to his name, the 10th most in NFL history. Ahead of him is the former Atlanta Falcon, Matt Ryan, who produced a career total of 381 passing TDs.

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the more potent defenses in recent times, but there’s no shortage of motivation for Stafford, who will also be looking to avenge his loss from the 2024 divisional round. Considering that he’s got both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at his disposal, the possibility of him breaking, let alone tying Ryan’s record, is incredibly real and worth watching out for this afternoon.