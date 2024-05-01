Tyreek Hill Feels Excited for Travis Kelce After Chiefs Superstar Becomes the Highest Paid TE

In the heart of Kansas City, where football reigns supreme, the Chiefs have long been more than just a team—they’re a family. Tyreek Hill, who was a part of that family for six years, left for Miami in 2022; yet, he has still maintained his brotherhood with his former teammates. And when the news broke of Travis Kelce’s historic contract extension, positioning him as the highest-paid tight end in league history, Hill couldn’t help but express his love and appreciation.

Tyreek Hill, who now wears the colors of the Miami Dolphins, took to social media to pay homage to his former teammate and friend. In a simple yet touching tweet, he reacted to the news, hailing Kelce as, “The greatest“.

Indeed, Travis Kelce has made his way to becoming one of the greatest tight ends the league has seen over the years. His two Super Bowl rings, with another on the way, are a testament to that.

His extension, reportedly worth a staggering $34.25 million over two years, has doubled down his status as a premier tight end in the league. Therefore, a shoutout from his former mate, with whom Kelce won his first Lombardi, makes it all the more special. Meanwhile, others from the Kansas City football family also cherished the moment with their reactions to the big news.

Celebrating Travis Kelce’s Status Upgrade in The League

As the news of Travis Kelce’s contract extension spread like wildfire, excitement buzzed within his close circle. While reacting to a post about the contract on the Chiefs’ official Insta page, Brittany Mahomes, wife of the star QB, Patrick Mahomes, couldn’t contain her excitement and wrote in the comments:

“LETS GOOOOO [Three applause emojis]”

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes himself took to X (formerly Twitter), remarking, “I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy!“. He declared his brotherhood to Travis Kelce and his allegiance to the Kansas City Chiefs as the duo now heads toward the historic three-peat this season.

But the real magic is in Travis Kelce’s final contract numbers. The Chiefs’ star TE signed the new deal, surpassing the previous record set by Darren Waller of the New York Giants. However, Kelce only makes the cut by $0.125 million, as Waller agreed to make $17 million in his last historic contract.

As Travis Kelce heads toward the 2024 season, his legacy grows brighter with each passing day. Meanwhile, the Chiefs family is stronger than ever, raising hopes for the Kansas City Chiefs in the league.