“This Lions Offense is Fun”: Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Cheers for Detroit During MNF Game

The week 4 clash delivered a power-packed performance from the Lions camp. While fans couldn’t keep still in their seats, another excited NFL enthusiast took to X to resonate and recreate this energy. It was none other than Travis Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole.

The social media influencer is known for her love of sports. From NASCAR and NBA to football, Nicole makes sure to let her followers see the sports fanatic within her. This persona of the model was once again revealed as she started live-tweeting her excitement after every big move by Detroit.

Like many inspired fans, Kayla Nicole fixated on the Lions’ electric performance as they defeated the Seahawks 42- 29. The star of the show was the team offense, especially the QB Jared Goff. He had a magnificent 100% completion rate and 2 TDs for 292 yards. Thrilled Nicole wrote:

“This Lions offense is fun AF to watch. Wow.”

Her praise doubled as the Lions’ RB David Montgomery bulldozed through Seattle Seahawk’s defense in a ruthless run. Immediately after ESPN posted the play’s clip, featuring the brutal hit on Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon, Kayla reposted the video, tweeting, “See ya!”

However, Kayla’s enthusiasm did not sit well with one Lions fan. With a friendly wink emoji, the fan cheekily dismissed the idea of adding any new members to the fanbase.

we’re not taking new fans;) — shilynx (@shihawk) October 1, 2024

However, it appears that rather than supporting a particular franchise, Kayla Nicole enjoys the game. Hence, her support emerges based on the performance and good old competitive football. As Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s then girlfriend in 2020, she used to showcase support for the Red Army, while last season, her loyalty shifted toward the Birds.

Another highlight of the week 4 clash between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football was when WR Amon-Ra St. Brown threw a TD pass to the Lions QB, Jared Goff. This feat equally impressed the model and influencer.

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s trick play TD to Jared Goff is “Philly Special”

As Amon-Ra St. Brown threw the ball to Jared Goff, it was a deja vu of the trick play of the famous “Philly Special” from Super Bowl LII. It made everyone go, “Wow” and so did Kayla. Quickly retweeting a clip of the play from NFL Analyst Ari Meirov, she exclaimed, “Philly speciaaaaall.”

Well, Kayla’s cheer for the Lions paid off because the team took down the previously undefeated Seattle Seahawks. While it is still early to predict, but the Lions are shaping well this season at 3-1 seed 2 in NFC North. Their next clash against Dak Prescott-led Cowboys will prove to be another challenge for Goff and the Lions’ defense.