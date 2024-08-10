NFL Subtly Takes a Dig at #92 Aaron Rodgers With His Best Play From 2023

Ever since the NFL Network released the Top 100 Players of 2024 list, the internet has been divided over the logic behind some of the rankings. However, one thing the majority ridiculed in unison was Aaron Rodgers’ inclusion at #92, despite him spending the entire season warming the bench. And while fans were poking fun at this, the NFL Network doubled down by giving a hilarious reason for A-Rod’s inclusion.

Advertisement

Notably, Rodgers missed the entirety of the 2023 season after suffering an Achilles injury in the season opener. He played just four snaps. However, the QB still made it to the Top 100 players list.

Even Jets fans couldn’t believe the inclusion and questioned the logic behind it. However, the NFL Network put all question marks on this topic to bed with their latest YouTube video.

The media giant uploaded a video highlighting each ranked player’s best play of the year. And when it was time to showcase Rodgers’ top moment, the network sneakily dissed the QB by showing him running onto the field from the tunnel with the American flag in hand.

Not surprisingly, the internet exploded with banter, as it was quite unexpected for the league itself to pull such an antic.

Fans approve NFL’s sneak diss of A-Rod

Seeing the NFL Network playfully diss a legend like Aaron Rodgers wasn’t on anyone’s bucket list. So, fans were pleasantly surprised and took to social media to praise the NFL Network for their entertainment.

THEY GOT NO CHILL — Mikey (@TheMikeyPasta) August 9, 2024

The YouTube video also brought out the standup comic in netizens, as fans flooded the internet with hilarious one-liners, further dissing A-Rod. Here are the best of the lot:

What of the other 4 plays would you suggest?? — Garage Gameday Sports (@GamedayGarage) August 9, 2024

I mean this WAS a 50 yard gain… what a run — DC Rising (@DC__Rising) August 9, 2024

It was either that or the one pass he threw into the stands — Paul Schwartz (@paulschwartz140) August 9, 2024

Jokes aside, it’s heartening to see the league’s official social media handle engaging with a trending and fun discourse among fans. This video also arguably suggests that lists like this should be taken lightly and aren’t worth getting worked up over.

The last few weeks have seen relentless toxicity from Mahomes fans criticizing and trolling Tyreek Hill for being ranked number 1 on the list. While this criticism may be justified, it’s important to remember that players contribute to these rankings.

Therefore, it can be argued that Rodgers making the list wasn’t based on his 2023 performance but rather his Super Bowl and MVP-winning seasons of the past.