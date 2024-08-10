mobile app bar

NFL Subtly Takes a Dig at #92 Aaron Rodgers With His Best Play From 2023

Suresh Menon
Published

Aaron Rodgers. Picture Credits: New York Jets Presser

Ever since the NFL Network released the Top 100 Players of 2024 list, the internet has been divided over the logic behind some of the rankings. However, one thing the majority ridiculed in unison was Aaron Rodgers’ inclusion at #92, despite him spending the entire season warming the bench. And while fans were poking fun at this, the NFL Network doubled down by giving a hilarious reason for A-Rod’s inclusion.

Notably, Rodgers missed the entirety of the 2023 season after suffering an Achilles injury in the season opener. He played just four snaps. However, the QB still made it to the Top 100 players list.

Even Jets fans couldn’t believe the inclusion and questioned the logic behind it. However, the NFL Network put all question marks on this topic to bed with their latest YouTube video.

The media giant uploaded a video highlighting each ranked player’s best play of the year. And when it was time to showcase Rodgers’ top moment, the network sneakily dissed the QB by showing him running onto the field from the tunnel with the American flag in hand.

Not surprisingly, the internet exploded with banter, as it was quite unexpected for the league itself to pull such an antic.

Fans approve NFL’s sneak diss of A-Rod

Seeing the NFL Network playfully diss a legend like Aaron Rodgers wasn’t on anyone’s bucket list. So, fans were pleasantly surprised and took to social media to praise the NFL Network for their entertainment.

The YouTube video also brought out the standup comic in netizens, as fans flooded the internet with hilarious one-liners, further dissing A-Rod. Here are the best of the lot:

Jokes aside, it’s heartening to see the league’s official social media handle engaging with a trending and fun discourse among fans. This video also arguably suggests that lists like this should be taken lightly and aren’t worth getting worked up over.

The last few weeks have seen relentless toxicity from Mahomes fans criticizing and trolling Tyreek Hill for being ranked number 1 on the list. While this criticism may be justified, it’s important to remember that players contribute to these rankings.

Therefore, it can be argued that Rodgers making the list wasn’t based on his 2023 performance but rather his Super Bowl and MVP-winning seasons of the past.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

