NFL Trade Deadline: Why Did the Commanders Acquire Marshon Lattimore? What Made the Jets Send Mike Williams to the Steelers?

The Washington Commanders made one of the biggest moves before the trade deadline ended at 4 pm ET. They gave up their third, fourth, and sixth-round picks to get the Saints for star cornerback Marshon Lattimore. In return, they received a fifth-round pick.

There were questions about why the Commanders gave up so many draft picks for Lattimore, who was with the Saints, a team that suffered seven straight losses. The important point is that Lattimore was one of the lone bright spots for the Saints, even during this losing season.

Appearing on ESPN SportsCenter, noted insider Adam Schefter explained the rationale behind the Commanders’ move. It was connected to their successful NFL season. They are first in the NFC East, with seven wins and two losses.

“The Commanders are in a position that a lot of people think they wouldn’t be in. You see everything that they gave up here. They get back a third, fourth, and sixth-round pick for Marshon Lattimore. The Commanders get Lattimore in the fifth. So, a complicated deal. But the Commanders felt like they needed to upgrade their secondary. He was the most talented cornerback out there. There were a number of teams that were interested in Marshon Lattimore, but Washington, first place in the NFC East, decided to step up.”

According to Schefter’s analysis, the two factors that accelerated the move were the need for QB Jayden Daniels to get more support and their impressive form in 2024. And notably, Lattimore has not allowed a touchdown since 2021. This record also pinpoints why he is a valuable asset for Dan Quinn and his team.

Why Did the New York Jets Opt to Trade Mike Williams?

The obvious answer for the Mike Williams trade from the Jets’ point of view is the presence of Davante Adams. He is the Aaron Rodgers’ preferred choice for a WR. Interestingly, the Jets traded Williams for a fifth-round draft pick. And, Schefter quickly pointed out that there is a past connection between the Steelers and Williams.

“Everybody knew that Pittsburgh had been interested in a wide receiver, and if we go back to last summer, Mike Williams was scheduled to visit Pittsburgh. He never made it there because he wound up signing with the Jets, and now the Jets, who traded Davante Adams, send Williams to Pittsburgh for a fifth-round pick.”

But more importantly, from the Steelers’ point of view, they were desperate to get a WR. Because they needed solid support for Russell Wilson. Mike Tomlin’s team tried a few options but to no avail.

“The Steelers have been looking for a receiver for weeks now. A couple of weeks back, they were making progress on a deal with Jacksonville for Christian Kirk. Christian Kirk then fractured his collarbone. He’s out for the year. The Steelers had to move on, and they ended up with Mike Williams.”

In a nutshell, the Steelers and the Commanders emerged as the biggest winners on Tuesday. While the Jets are happy with Davante Adams, it is not the case with the Saints, who lost a valuable weapon. But perhaps they could look at the 2025 NFL Draft with hope.