Is Mike Williams Leaving The Jets? Insider Makes Bold Prediction After Davante Adams Trade

The New York Jets trade for wide receiver Davante Adams may have kickstarted a carousel of deals. One day after Aaron Rodgers’ team acquired his old friend from the Las Vegas Raiders, wide receiver Mike Williams missed practice for “personal reasons.”

He returned to practice on Thursday but spent the entire session on a field separate from his teammates. This led NFL Network Ian Rapoport to predict Williams has played his final snap for the Jets on today’s episode of The Insiders:

“I would expect that [Mike Williams will] not be there any longer… and there are teams that are expected to be very interested in Mike Williams… so yes, Mike Williams likely [will be moved].”

Fellow insider Judy Battista labeled Williams the “odd man out” in New York’s receiving room. She attributed that, in part, to Williams missing training camp while recovering from his torn ACL.

His offseason absences were a big reason he and Rodgers failed to gel with one another.

Williams was never on Aaron Rodgers’ wavelength

Through six games in green and white, Williams hauled in only 10 passes from Rodgers. The 40-year-old quarterback looked his way three times on Monday Night Football in Week 6, but the duo failed to connect for even a single pass. Their biggest miscommunication came during the Jets’ final drive, where Rodgers’ interception sealed the Buffalo Bills’ win.

Following the game, Rodgers blamed the turnover on Williams running his route incorrectly. FOX Sports analysts Emmanuel Acho, Chase Daniel, and James Jones – a former teammate of Rodgers – backed the signal-caller when analyzing the play on The Facility earlier this week.

Davante Adams turns Aaron Rodgers end of game interception into a touchdown: This was the most detailed video breakdown I’ve ever done and witnessed. “The Red Line” Explained: @ChaseDaniel | @89JonesNTAF | #AchoAnalysis | @TheFacilityFS1 pic.twitter.com/cqCIdLcfql — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 15, 2024

ESPN’s Ryan Clark offered a differing perspective moments after the contest on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt. But even if Clark’s analysis is right, the damage was done.

In Rodgers’ mind, Williams wasn’t where he expected him to be, and it cost the Jets a chance to force overtime or win in regulation.

Now, New York will have Adams in his place when similar situations arise. He, Allen Lazard, and Garrett Wilson are a trio in which Rodgers has complete faith.

Their chemistry will be put to the test quickly, though. The Jets, in desperate need of a victory, face the vaunted Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense in Week 7.