NFL Vet Chase Daniel Asks Saquon Barkley to Make the Tough Call and Sit Out in the Season Finale

With just one game remaining in the regular season, Saquon Barkley has the opportunity to surpass Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards. The Eagles RB, who is currently at 2,005 rushing yards, needs just 101 yards in the season’s finale against the struggling Giants to break Dickerson’s record. However, Chase Daniel doesn’t think Barkley playing in Week 18 is a good idea at all.

In the latest episode of Scoop City, Daniel urged Saquon to take the high road and sit out the final game for the bigger picture — a deep run in the playoffs, and possibly, the Super Bowl. Chase rightly argued that for Barkley to rack up 100+ yards in the game, especially behind a backup O-line and with a backup receiver room, wouldn’t be easy. And, of course, it would also risk an injury.

“I think you have to sit him. It’s not just Saquon playing. You’re not going to put him out there behind a backup offensive line. You’re not going to put him out there without the starting receivers who don’t know the scheme and block well, like it’s either all in for a half or all out. I know he’s a workhorse. I know probably deep down he wants it. [But] they got bigger goals…”

The decision for the Eagles and Saquon, however, is more complicated due to the final game being against the Giants. Saquon Barkley breaking Dickerson’s record against the team that let him go this offseason would be a scene straight out of a movie.

Selfishly, anyone would love to have this moment in their career. Fans, therefore, argued that the Eagles should let Barkley have the moment, as opportunities like this come once in a lifetime.

Its his and his teams decision. I’d go for the record but I’m selfish. — BalloonedRaccoon (@BalloonedRacoon) December 31, 2024

Saquon Barkley is having a memorable season—why tarnish it? Let him try to break the record so he’ll be remembered as one of the greatest backs in football history. There will be plenty more playoffs for him to play in, but opportunities like this are once in a lifetime. Let… https://t.co/8zll63PU66 — bartender jeff (@Big_crusher1000) December 31, 2024

Like Eric Dickerson himself, a few fans pointed out that even if Barkley breaks the record, it wouldn’t have the same sheen as the original, which was achieved by Eric in 16 games.

It’s not a true record – 18 games. He should rest and forget it — PaddyO-from-da-Bronx (@paddy0_bronx) December 31, 2024

Meanwhile, a disappointed Philly fan argued that Saquon should have been allowed to play more against the Cowboys to be much closer to the record than he is before the Giants game.

They easily could have gotten him another 50 yards last game against the Cowboys- who gave up and prolly would have let him to spite Jerry Jones. Since they pulled him- I doubt he sees the field until playoffs. If he does- that’s a head scratcher of a decision. — BioPharm_the_Magnificent (@crypto_biotech) December 31, 2024

This, right here, is a very tough dilemma to handle. If the Eagles play their starters and show signs of fatigue in their playoff games, all hell would break loose against Saquon Barkley. On the other hand, if Barkley is rested, his fans would turn against the Eagles management.

What do you think? Should Saquon play the Week 18 game?