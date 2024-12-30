“You Broke OJ’s Record in 16 Games”: Shannon Sharpe Reacts as Eric Dickerson Roots Against Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley continues to move closer to Eric Dickerson’s rushing yards record in a single season. While many are rooting for him to script history, the record holder himself isn’t very eager. Dickerson noted that if Barkely does overtake his record, it would only be because NFL seasons have gotten longer. To Shannon Sharpe, though, that just sounds like nitpicking.

On his podcast Nightcap, Sharpe pointed out that Dickerson himself had the advantage of playing two more games to break the record previously held by OJ Simpson:

“ED, you do realize you broke O.J’s record in 16 games and OJ went to 2000 in fourteen. What are we talking about here?”

Sharpe’s defense was triggered by Dickerson’s earlier comments where he seemed to downplay Barkley’s impending record-setting.

“I don’t think he’ll break it. But if he breaks it, he breaks it,” Dickerson told The Los Angeles Times’. “Do I want him to break it? Absolutely not. I don’t pull no punches on that. But I’m not whining about it. He had 17 games to do it? Hey, football is football.”

Sharpe emphasized that if Barkley breaks Dickerson’s record, he deserves full recognition and credit—no ifs, and, or buts. The NFL has evolved over the years, expanding from 12 to 14 games, then to 16, and now 17 games. With an 18-game season likely on the horizon, breaking records once thought unbreakable will only become more common.

Still, Sharpe stressed that this shouldn’t diminish Barkley’s achievement, as every era comes with its own challenges and opportunities. That’s the nature of the game. He believes at this rate someone will break even Jerry Rice’s record of over 20k receiving yards or Bruce Smith’s sack record of 200.

Eric Dickerson joined the 2000-yard club and broke OJ Simpson’s record of 2003 yards in 1984 when he achieved a total of 2105 yards. While OJ did it in 14 games, the former Rams RB did it in 16 games. No one has since rushed for more yards in a single NFL season.

However, now Saquon Barley is knocking on that door.

Sunday’s game proved extra beneficial for Barkley, who carried the ball an astonishing 31 times against the Cowboys. He rushed for 167 yards but couldn’t find the end zone. However, with his performance, he became only the 9th member of the 2000-yard club.

He now has 2005 yards and needs only 101 yards in the final game against the Giants to break Dickerson’s record. The former Rams RB carried the ball 379 times, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Barkley, until now has 345 carries and is averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

Knowing how his season has gone so far and the fact the Giants struggle against the run, the record is his for the taking.