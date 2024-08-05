NFL Vet Suggests Dak Prescott Will Be Gone From Dallas if Contract Dispute Remains Unresolved

With around four weeks remaining until the NFL season, there is still no definitive update on Dak Prescott’s future with the Dallas Cowboys. The lack of urgency from Jerry Jones & Co. to extend their star quarterback has led many, including Cowboys fans and NFL veteran Damien Woody, to believe that a separation between the two parties might be on the horizon.

Woody appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up” show and delivered some really bad news for the Cowboys fans. Woody straight-up declared that if Jerry Jones and his team don’t resolve their QB’s contract in the next four weeks, Prescott will be gone when the new league year begins. He said:

“If it gets to the season, I think Dak Prescott is gone.”

Woody believes that in his final year of the contract, Prescott has all the leverage. Moreover, with unrestricted free agency being a sure-shot mega-money maker for elite athletes, it doesn’t make much sense for the QB to stay in Dallas when he can earn easily more by looking for opportunities elsewhere. Woody continued:

“Because what incentive does Dak have to do a contract right now? Like, me personally, I’m not even thinking about a contract right now. Every player wants to get to unrestricted free agency. Dak gets to unrestricted free agency, which he has every right. He has all the leverage and he [will] get paid an insane amount of money.”

Logically, these statements would be a nightmare for Dallas fans. Surprisingly, though, they were comfortable with the idea of losing Dak.

“Is it really a loss?”: Cowboys fans don’t mind losing Prescott next season

For Cowboys fans, it has been frustrating to see their team have a single playoff win in the last 8 years despite having a stellar offense. Now that the Dallas faithful are opening up to the possibility of a Prescott-less future, a few have started to blame their talisman for their poor playoff showing.

So, after hearing Damien’s words, they weren’t at all disheartened, and instead, were happy. Some even went on to claim that Dak leaving would be the best thing possible outcome for the Cowboys next season, as it would be the perfect time to draft Shedeur Sanders in the next draft season. See for yourselves:

It’s quite disheartening to see Cowboys fans blame Dak Prescott for their playoff losses over the years. While he is their leader, football is ultimately a team sport. Dallas fans should remember that year after year, their playmaker has set records, leading the league in completed passes, longest pass completions, and passing touchdowns. He also recorded 4,516 passing yards last season.

That said, it will be interesting to see how the Cowboys handle their impending contracts. After all this trash-talking from fans, if Dak does manage to ink an extension, there will be a lot of uncomfortable conversations in the Cowboys community.