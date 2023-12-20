HomeSearch

NFL Vet Will Compton Playfully Proposes a Lethal All-White Pro Bowl Dream Team

Aniket Srivastava
|Published December 20, 2023

Oct 13, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Will Compton (53) waves to the crowd during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

NFL fans were taken aback after the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall proposed an idea to divide the NFL Pro Bowl between an All-White and All-Black squad. Playfully imagining the scenario, the NFL veteran linebacker Will Compton went ahead to create his All-White Pro Bowl dream team.

Compton started off with his offensive line that included deadly players like Josh Allen and Joe Burrow as quarterbacks. Next he picked Christian McCaffrey for the running back position while mentioning him as “The Great White Hope” because he will be the one to score good points for his team.

 

The former Raiders linebacker was pretty confident about the tight end position as it had many talented names within the All-White team. Players like Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and TJ Hockenson became his formidable choices. Compton stressed the importance of the strategic center and named Jason Kelce and Ryan Kelly as potential players for this position.

Will Compton’s selection for wide receivers included Cooper Kupp and Adam Thielen and hinted at picking Cole Beasley for the third spot. Compton gave a detailed breakdown of each player while focusing on how these players could help the team do well in the All-White vs All-Black Pro Bowl.

Christian McCaffrey’s Unexpected Defensive Role in Will Compton’s Strategy

After building his All-White offense, Will Compton mentioned how the opponents might have really fast offensive players, thus he plans to play smart and defend by staying back to stop fast plays. He then added lethal defensive players like TJ Watt, Max Crosby, Nick Bosa, and Joey Bosa to his team, who are known for their destructive plays.

He brings forward the names of strong linebackers, such as Logan Wilson and Josie Jewell who can easily tackle the opposing team’s runners. In an interesting take, Compton even suggested using running back Christian McCaffrey to play defense too. The idea of a star running back doubling as a safety sparked a humorous response from fans.

The veteran linebacker pointed out a problem with not having enough experienced players in the cornerback position and suggested there might be talented players out there waiting for a chance to shine. He emphasized how important it was for his team to control the ball, wait for the other team to make mistakes, and then take advantage of those opportunities to win the game.

