NFL World Hilariously Reacts to Bill Belichick Dating 24 Year Old Former Cheerleader Jordan Hudson

Bill Belichick is the GOAT coach for many people. But today he is being called a GOAT outside of the gridiron as well after fans saw rumors floating around that he is dating a 24-year-old ex-cheerleader named Jordan Hudson.

TMZ reported that the former Patriots Head Coach has known Hudson since 2021. They met on a flight to Boston. Apparently they started off with exchanging ideas and upon landing they exchanged contact information.

Although the only thing that started between them then was friendship. After his break up with Linda Holiday, his long-term girlfriend, Belichick, and Hudson allegedly grew closer and TMZ even contends that she was there to support him at the Gilette Stadium but no one joined two and two together. Recently as well, Hudson was there to support Belichick as he attended Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame induction in New England.

Now that they’ve started making more public appearances, TMZ quickly reached out to sources to get it confirmed. And once confirmed and on the internet, Belichick received a lot of hilarious reactions for his romantic endeavors. Here are a few of them:

Fans were at no loss for football-related jokes for the GOAT coach:

A lot of people thought that he had ‘game’ off-field too:

But out of all the social media snark, game out this golden comment:

Bill Belichick is extremely private about his personal life, not letting any media in. But whenever such news breaks, it gives fans an opportunity to see the human side of the coach. Something he’s hidden quite well over the years.

Did Rob Gronkowski Hint at Belichick’s Romance at Tom Brady’s Roast?

Rob Gronkowski had a splendidly written joke about Belichick scouting near Foxborough High after retirement. The punchline was about how he wasn’t there to scout for players but to be a “player” himself. A lot of people understood the joke, but only the inner circle knew what Gronk was talking about.

Gronkowski threw it back to the time when he was working with the HC and recalled the times when Belichick would compare the Patriots to football players at a local school. He hit his former coach with a doozy as he said,

“Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked. But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: you were scouting your new girlfriend.”

His joke revealed to anyone listening that Belichick was involved with someone much younger than him. 48 years younger to be precise. While many people might not have fully understood that joke then, they sure do now.