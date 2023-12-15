NFL World Is Concerned About One Particular Chargers Fan Amidst Blowout Game

A Los Angeles Chargers fan became an internet sensation during their Monday Night Football loss to the Dallas Cowboys after she exhibited a rollercoaster of emotions. The cameras frequently captured her intense reactions, sparking online speculation about her being an actor.

Advertisement

The Chargers’ season, already bleak after Justin Herbert’s season-ending injury, hit a low with Thursday night’s loss. One wonders how the emotional fan from the close game coped with this embarrassing defeat. As the Las Vegas Raiders dominated the Chargers 63-21, with a staggering 56-point lead at one point, fellow NFL fans couldn’t help but wonder about her.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Schultz_Report/status/1735512991683002853?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/__gamechangers/status/1735497832650473664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan pleaded for a welfare check on the emotionally expressive Chargers supporter. Another tweet questioned the authenticity, suggesting she might be an actor. A third fan joined, urging someone to ensure her well-being.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ButtCrackSports/status/1735510498135900205?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PropBomb/status/1735491755552715097?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lexiosborne/status/1735500698610024949?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

NFL Fans Wonder Where the Chargers Fan, Merianna Do?

Following the Chargers vs. Cowboys game, the fan identified herself as Merianne Do. She made multiple media appearances following her viral reactions where she vehemently denied any planted involvement. She addressed all the speculations on The Pat McAfee Show, asserting herself as a genuine, passionate fan.

“I wish I was getting paid. I wish I could make myself AI and as beautiful as I want. At the end of the day, this is me, guys. This is me, crazy mom of four, crazy Chargers fan, crazy fricking football fan, and it is what it is.” Do said, per The Pat McAfee Show.

Merianne Do is a mother of four with a child on the autism spectrum and she passionately explained her vocal expressions. She finds solace in football, using it as a medium to openly express emotions. Despite the Chargers’ recent loss, she hasn’t shared her thoughts online.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kealavaa/status/1734635375086158174?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jasrifootball/status/1735513274190336438?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Although, Do is expressing her support by liking posts on X. Many of these tweets commend star quarterback Justin Herbert, emphasizing his crucial role. One liked post expresses gratitude for Herbert’s recovery time, while another highlights the stark difference in the Chargers’ offense without him, praising Herbert as the superior player.