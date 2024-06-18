Chris Harris Jr. Unfolds “Wake-Up Call” Moment After Going Undrafted in 2011

Chris Harris Jr.’s journey is a story of overcoming obstacles and making a career in the NFL despite going undrafted in the 2011 draft. This setback could have ended his football dreams. Instead, it served as a wake-up call for him.

In the episode of NFL’s ‘Move the Sticks,’ Harris shared insights on what it takes to thrive in the league. Looking back on his path, which was fraught with adversity, he recalled how not receiving a Combine invitation or getting selected in the draft turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

Due to looming uncertainties around the CBA, rookies hadn’t signed their contracts, which helped Harris join a team faster than his competitors. With icons like Cam Newton and Von Miller entering, Harris had a huge chance to prove his abilities without immediate competition.

He stressed the need to stay prepared for any opportunity that can arise unexpectedly. To his surprise, following the end of the lockout, he was recruited, and on the same day, Chris was flown to Denver for a conditioning test.

“As soon as that lockout was lifted, I was picked up literally the next day,” Chris recounted. “I had to fly to Denver and get ready. I had to be ready to go and be in great shape because the first thing they did to us was a run test. Some of the vets who couldn’t make the run test, they always sent them home. That was a wake-up call right there for me on the first day, just seeing how cutthroat it was.”

For him, seeing experienced players get sent home for failing the test was an eye-opener, as he was struck by how competitive everything was.

Eventually, he transformed from an underdog in training camp to a player who effectively shut down receivers and blocked passing lanes. By the end of the year, he had earned two Pro Bowl selections and four Pro Bowl honors as a recognition of his talent.

His crowning achievement, however, came in 2016 with a Super Bowl victory. Later, following his stints with the Los Angeles Chargers and the New Orleans Saints, he retired in 2023 after a 12-year, storied, and illustrious career.

Chris Harris Jr. Reflects on Living in the Bubble

The former Super Bowl champ later admitted that going undrafted meant starting at the bottom of the roster with minimal chances of moving up. Harris, therefore, had to stay focused on his game rather than get caught up in the depth chart or outside factors.

He believed in making the most of the opportunities he was given, no matter how small they were. While he did get some chances to play with the stringers, Chris mostly had to prove himself with the third-string team. To make an impact, he knew he had to excel when facing top-notch players like Brandon Lloyd and Eric Decker.

“You can’t look at a lot of the outside things; you just have to play ball and try to control whatever you can control. My mindset was, ‘Hey, I’m just gonna prove what I can do.’ I know they’re gonna give me a little reps with the twos, but most of my reps are gonna be right here with these threes. So when we go against the ones, that’s when I need to make some plays. When I go against Brandon Lloyd or Decker at that time, I gotta make plays,” said Harris Jr.

Many years have passed, but Harris is still grateful for the guidance from veteran players such as Champ Bailey, Brian Dawkins, and Andre Goodman. Bailey especially saw potential in Harris, taking him under his wing and boosting his confidence.