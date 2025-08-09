Steelers News: Aaron Rodgers Just 489 Yards Away From Breaking Philip Rivers’ Magnificent Record

Aaron Rodgers is likely entering the final chapter of his long and illustrious career, with this season shaping up as a make-or-break year in his quest to retire with another Lombardi Trophy, this time in Steelers colors. Given that it could be his swan song, he’ll be eager to pad his Hall of Fame résumé and climb the all-time passing leaderboard.

Advertisement

Over the past two decades, he has cemented his reputation as one of the best passers in NFL history. His four MVP awards and five All-Pro selections speak volumes, as do his four NFL passer rating titles, two passing touchdown crowns, and ten Pro Bowl nods. Known for his incredible efficiency, Rodgers boasts the best TD-to-interception ratio in league history.

But while proficiency is his hallmark, where does he stand in terms of pure passing yards?

Currently, as per Pro Football Reference, the four-time MVP sits seventh in career passing yards with 62,952, having completed 5,369 passes in 248 games. He needs just 489 yards to pass Philip Rivers, who retired with 63,440, and move into fifth place, a milestone he could reach in roughly two games.

From there, he has a shot at leapfrogging another legend: former Steelers quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger, who sits at 64,088 yards. Rodgers would need 1,136 yards to overtake Big Ben and claim the fifth spot.

Last season was statistically one of Rodgers’ worst, yet he still threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. While he has never crossed the 5,000-yard mark, he has been a consistent 4,000-yard passer, though he hasn’t reached that number in the past three seasons. Barring injury, he’s well-positioned to surpass both Rivers and Roethlisberger before the year ends.

As for the top four? That club includes Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, and Brett Favre. Two of them eclipsed 80,000 yards, while the others topped 70,000. Favre, in fourth place, sits at 71,838 yards, meaning Rodgers would need roughly 9,000 more to catch him—an impossible task unless he plays well beyond this season.

Still, yardage milestones won’t matter much to Aaron Rodgers if he can walk away with another Super Bowl ring. No matter how the season ends, his next stop is already clear: Canton, Ohio.