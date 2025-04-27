“I Ain’t Selling it”: Travis Hunter Receives Special Gift from Panini Family For Being the No.2 Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

While his buddy Shedeur Sanders had to wait until Day Three — and the fifth round — to find out his NFL destination, Travis Hunter had no such issues. His draft position surprised no one; the only shock was the team that picked him. Instead of going to the Browns with the second overall pick, Hunter was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who traded up, giving up significant draft capital to make him their newest star. His new home? Duval County.

Adding to the excitement, Panini America wasted no time welcoming Hunter to their NFL family. The sports trading card company quickly created its first NFL card — a special draft night edition featuring Hunter proudly holding a Jacksonville Jaguars jersey.

Staying true to his playful nature, Hunter couldn’t resist a few jokes when Kay Adams informed him about the special gift. When told he was receiving a gift, the Colorado alum quipped, “Is it money?” prompting a laugh from Kay, who teased that it was something he didn’t have plenty of.

Keeping the gag going, Hunter asked if he got to keep the card and joked about how much he could make by selling it. Ultimately, though, he admitted that a moment like this was too special to ever part with.

The card holds special meaning for Travis Hunter. It symbolizes his incredible journey — from West Palm Beach to becoming the second overall pick in the NFL.

” You know, I never opened a 101 card before. You made that fast. Will I get to keep it? How much do you think it will go for? I ain’t selling it, it doesn’t matter. That’s tough. Just a young kid from West Palm Beach, Florida to be the 2nd pick in the NFL draft. It’s crazy,” he said.

Adding another memorable layer to his draft night, it was Jaguars defensive end and current Walter Payton Man of the Year, Arik Armstead, who announced Hunter’s name to the world. And what was the first thought that popped into the Heisman winner’s head? That he now gets to play alongside Armstead — a player he has admired since his days with the 49ers. Travis admitted he’s been a fan of Arik for years, following his career since his time in the Bay.

Hunter also expressed sympathy for the Browns fans who didn’t like that their team didn’t draft him. Even though the trade caught him off guard, he revealed that he had already been looking at houses in Jacksonville before the Jaguars even drafted him.

But how did he know Duval County would become his new home? Did they tip him off the night before? Actually, no. Travis said it was just a feeling — something he couldn’t quite explain. It’s just too bad he still hasn’t been able to find a house yet.

It would have been fun to see Travis Hunter reunite with Shedeur Sanders in Cleveland, but that wasn’t meant to be. Instead, Hunter now becomes another dynamic weapon for Trevor Lawrence, who made sure to share his excitement on social media after the Jaguars drafted the Heisman winner. It’ll be fascinating to see how new offensive coordinator Liam Coen taps into Hunter’s unique skill set — and just how much he will use him on both sides of the ball.