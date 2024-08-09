mobile app bar

NFL World Up In Arms After Reports Suggest Dak Prescott Could Push the QB Market Up By $15 Million

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Kimberley A. Martin Has a Message for Dak Prescott Haters: "Who are You Gonna Get Who's Better?"

Dak Prescott. Pictures taken from: Instagram @_4dak and ESPN’s YT.

The Dallas Cowboys have undeniably been the least interesting team to follow this offseason. With months of rumors indicating owner Jerry Jones’ lack of interest in paying his athletes including Dak Prescott, new reports suggest that the QB might now bag a $70 million per year contract.

The Green Bay Packers recently stunned the NFL world by entrusting relatively new signal caller Jordan Love with a bumper $55 million per year contract.

After the deal was announced, many expected veteran QB Dak Prescott to break the $60 million per year barrier in the next cycle of their extension. But what nobody saw coming was him being considered for a $70 million-a-year contract.

If the latest reports from Mike Fisher of Athlon Sports [via Dov Kleiman] are to be trusted, Dak might be on the brink of signing a $70 million/year contract if he plays the cards right. Ever since the reports surfaced on the internet, netizens have been left stunned.

The numbers were so outrageous for netizens to digest that they expressed their utter disbelief in Jerry Jones shattering the NFL QB wage structure for Dak Prescott.

While the majority termed the deal too good to be true, a few fans gave the benefit of the doubt. However, they still weren’t happy as they argued that monstrous contracts cripple teams by not allowing them to spend big on quality players in other positions. So if the reports were to prove their veracity, these fans argued that they would be super upset with Dak and Jones.

A few netizens also started questioning Dak Prescott’s pedigree post the rumors. Luckily for them, netizens were soon reminded of Dak’s talents, courtesy of the footage from the Cowboys and Rams’ joint training camp.

Dak Prescott Seen Ramming the Rams Defence In Joint Practice

While it’s undeniable that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have constantly underperformed in the playoffs, his pedigree as a regular-season QB has never been in doubt. After all, this is a QB who has dazzled over the years with his capability as a passer, a prime example being his 4,516 passing yards and NFL-leading 36 touchdowns last season.

So when fans were doubting Prescott’s worth as a $70 million QB, the footage from the Rams-Cowboys’ joint practice was a perfectly timed blessing.

In the footage, Dak Prescott looked in sublime form as he was seen effortlessly throwing fine passes from the deep to his receivers. As an athlete, Dak looked fitter than ever as he was able to evade the Rams’ defense with silky smoothness.

Considering the LA Rams are one of the contenders for the NFC Championship this season, Dallas’ training camp domination should serve the Cowboys with a booster shot of confidence.

The footage also signifies that despite the uncertainty around their top stars, the locker room seems calm as seen from their performances in the camp so far. As always, expectations will be rife for the Dallas Cowboys this season.

Post Edited By:Sauvik Banerjee

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Read more from Suresh Menon

Share this article

Don’t miss these