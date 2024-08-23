NFL’s Highest Paid Center Creed Humphrey Found Standing Alone With Jason Kelce On This Stat

Despite being a vital part of the offensive line, the centers are often overlooked. Surprisingly, only 10 centers are Pro Football Hall of Fameers. The Chiefs, however, know how to reward their center. The franchise made Creed Humphrey, the two-time Super Bowl winner the highest-paid center in the NFL.

This decision is unsurprising, considering Humphrey’s exceptional role, which sets him apart from all other centers except Jason Kelce.

The 33rd Team’s X(formerly Twitter) account posted a stat that puts Humphrey besides Jason Kelce in that category. Since 2021, only two centers have given up less than 40 pressures. Creed with 39 and Kelce with 36 are the only two centers that have managed to achieve that.

Centers with under 40 pressures allowed since 2021: Creed Humphrey (39)

While it’s not surprising to find Jason’s name on the list, Humphrey’s name alongside him shows that the 25-year-old is on the right path.

The two-time Super Bowl champion still has a long career ahead of him and the Chiefs are making sure that he spends his prime years in Kansas City. Which is why the franchise offered him a 4-year $72 million contract. The deal has $50 million in guaranteed sum and he will earn $18 million annually.

Last season, Creed Humphrey gave up only six penalties and four sacks in over 1000 sacks. He also made his second Pro Bowl. Since his debut, he has started all 51 regular season games and gave up only 14 penalties, showing his consistency and durability.

The Chiefs have consistently spent money on their offensive line, with right guard Joe Thuney and LT Jaawan Taylor getting similar contracts in the past. This offseason, they added more depth to the line by adding Kingsley Suamataia, Hunter Nourzad, and CJ Hanson.

Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Line Faces Struggles

There’s a reason why the teams prefer to play their non-starters in preseason games. That is to avoid potential injuries which the Chiefs failed to accomplish, leaving them with another injury on their hands.

Their starting left tackle, Wanya Morris suffered a knee injury in their preseason game against the Bears. The offensive tackle already has his fair share of injuries this offseason, including his shoulder injury and a bone bruise he suffered previously.

Morris, a 2023 3rd-round draft pick played a handful of games last season after starting LT Donovan Smith got injured. He was later replaced by Chukwuebuka Godrick. If he doesn’t recover in time, the Chiefs might have to start with Godrick or rookie Suamataia.

They might try to bring Donovan Smith back who is willing to come back for a three-peat. Thuney and Taylor are still out but are expected to recover in time. The Chiefs are also short in the right guard position with Trey Smith and rookie C.J. Hanson available right now with McKade Mettauer still injured.