Nick Bolton Injury Update: Chiefs’ LB Carted Off Practice

Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) walks from the locker room to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

KC Chiefs’ charge toward a historic three-peat is a distant goal, and problems have already begun to surface. LB Nick Bolton was carted off practice earlier today, and the details from the camp are not encouraging for Chiefs Nation.

Things went awry for Bolton after tackling WR Mecole Hardman, resulting in a twisted left elbow. Following the collision, Bolton immediately clutched his arm in pain as the Chiefs’ trainers assessed his condition. Shortly after, the LB was carted off the field, still holding his left arm.

While first looks suggest that it might not be a season-ending injury, it has to be noted that this is the same arm where he suffered a wrist injury last season. With nearly 220 tackles in the last 2 seasons, Bolton has been a key figure in Chiefs’ back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

A serious injury to Nick can derail the Chiefs’ plans as they have a sole backup for Bolton in Curtis Jacobs, who has hardly played due to the unreal consistency of his predecessor.

To make matters worse, reports from the Chiefs camp also detail that the likes of Izaiah Gathings (hamstring), Kadarius Toney (ankle), Chuk Godrick (ankle), and OT McKade Mettauer (ankle) had injury scares today and thus left the practice early along with Bolton.

Arguably, it’s the worst start that Andy Reid could have imagined for his team. However, not all was gloom and doom, as a few social media snippets brought some cheer to the worried Chiefs fanbase.

Chiefs’ training camp sees some old tricks and some new

Apart from the curiosity around Xavier Worthy, another player that Chiefs fans are desperately itching to see on the field is former rugby star turned NFL player Louis Rees-Zammit.

Transitioning from rugby to American Football is always difficult due to the massive gulf in strategic thinking and rules. Luckily for Louis, he has a stellar mentor in the Chiefs starting RB Isiah Pacheco.

In a brief clip from the field, Isiah is seen coaching the rookie about having a strong base and ironing up the former rugby star’s striking stance. The message from Isiah was clear: “We can both help each other out.”

While this was a new sight that gave Chiefs fans a glimpse of their future, some visuals reminded them of the pillars of their team. As always, the training camp witnessed a usual visual in a Patrick Mahomes pass from the deep being ably caught by the TE-WR hybrid called Travis Kelce.

The pass reminded the fans that despite the setbacks of the last two years, these two have always persevered and carried the team. Undoubtedly, the Kelce-Mahomes linkup had a calming effect on the fans, who were otherwise troubled by the slew of injury scares.