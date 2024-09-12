Nick Bosa Throws Shades at Aaron Rodgers’ Jets, Comparing Them to Their Next Week Opponents

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco was expected to face a tough matchup in Week 1 against the New York Jets, led by Aaron Rodgers. However, with the veteran failing to recreate his Green Bay magic and the 49ers playing as ferociously as ever, it quickly became a one-sided game. As if the 32-19 defeat wasn’t embarrassing enough, Nick Bosa then made a backhanded comment about the team he and the 49ers had just overcome.

The star defensive end spoke to the press from the team’s locker room about their upcoming game against the Vikings. While Minnesota is currently ranked lower than the Jets in league metrics, Bosa surprisingly considered them to be “better” than New York.

As the 49ers player remarked:

“This week I think we’re playing a better — honestly, a better team. They’re playing better football it looks like. They run the ball well and we’re gonna have to do better in our techniques. We kind of got away with some things last week. So, we have to hone in and not pat ourselves on the back.”

Bosa hinted that the team got away with a few errors against New York, which doesn’t bode well for Rodgers’ crew. Moreover, despite San Francisco’s RB, Christian McCaffrey, being sidelined and Brandon Aiyuk not playing at his best, Gang Green failed to establish their footing.

With A-Rod back from his Achilles injury after sitting out the entire 2023 season, all hopes were pinned on New York. While the defeat was disheartening, many fans and analysts haven’t lost all hope yet.

It was Rodgers’ first full game since playing with his Packers in 2023. And while his stats showed a mediocre 13 out of 21 passes, with one touchdown for 167 yards, we should remember it was the veteran’s first play after recovery.

With all the different viewpoints floating around after Week 1 and Bosa’s recent comments, how does the Vikings’ standing look like this season?

The Minnesota Vikings Week 1 so far

With a 28-6 crushing victory in Week 1, the Vikings are off to a great start. However, it was against the Giants, who struggled throughout the game, with their own fans getting up and leaving in the third quarter.

The embarrassment was so pronounced that Minnesota’s linebacker, Jonathon Greenard, expressed his sympathies for the opposing team during an appearance on the ‘Power Trip.’

“We kind of started to feel a little bit bad for him as we’re still just completely taking away everything he wants to do. Hey, it’s good to be on the other side of it, and it’s our job to not be on that side.”

While the Vikings are headed by former 49ers signal-caller Sam Darnold, the team shows promise in this season. But can they be compared to the Jets, headed by Super Bowl Champion Aaron Rodgers? We’ll only know in Week 5 when the two lock horns against each other.