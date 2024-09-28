Nick Saban Gets Called Out by Wife Terry for Picking UCF Over Deion Sanders’ CU

College GameDay is here with the heart of college football, Nick Saban, as the guest picker. The former coach was joined by his wife Terry at the countdown ahead of the Georgia-Alabama match-up. And when Saban chose UCF over Deion Sanders‘ squad, Terry was quick to call it out.

The former Alabama head coach favored the Knights while choosing between UCF and the Colorado Buffaloes. He said, “UCF’s gonna run the ball straight through the game, limit Colorado’s opportunity. I’m going with UCF.”

Terry, however, couldn’t believe what she was hearing. Visibly baffled, she quickly responded with a dramatic gasp and followed up with a humorous quip for her husband.

“Against our good friend, Deion [Sanders]? Really?” said Terry, mentioning how Coach Prime is a family friend. “He texted me this week and said what a good job he was doing.”

Amid the chuckles of her co-host, she continued to place her bets on Colorado. “I got your back, Deion,” joked Terry.

Saban and Terry also differed in Notre Dame vs. No. 17 Louisville, with the latter going for Notre Dame while the retired coach chose the latter.

Saban also picked Duke over North Carolina, while his wife preferred the Tar Heels. However, on many other choices, the couple echoed each other’s picks.

They chose Oklahoma over Auburn, Ole Miss over Kentucky, Penn State over Illinois, BYU over Baylor, Alabama over Georgia, and Kansas State over Oklahoma State.

The GameDay also witnessed an endearing moment between Saban and a Crimson Tide superfan, Tommy Ray, who had been an ardent supporter of the team for over 50 years. Ray has attended every Alabama game for the past five decades and has fulfilled his record of meeting every head coach since Bear Bryant.

As Week 5 commences, the College GameDay panelists made their picks on the remaining games. Desmond Howard, analyst Pat McAfee, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit, joined the Saban couple, bringing a plethora of opinions and predictions to the table.

The splits and unity at College GameDay

Terry and Saban weren’t the only ones split on the Colorado vs. UCF pick, with the table splitting in equal halves in their votes. Howard and McAfee sided with Ms. Terry for Coach Prime, while former coach Corso favored UCF.

However, while there were matchups that divided the panel, a few had everyone in agreement.

The panel unanimously voted for Penn State over Illinois, Ole Miss over Kentucky, and Kansas State over Oklahoma. Corso stood the odd one out with his Baylor over BYU pick as everyone but him affirmed their faith in the Cougars.

And not so surprisingly, Alabama was collectively picked over Georgia by the star-studded panel.

Now the only thing left is to wait and find out who among Terry and Saban wins the bragging rights for their Colorado vs. UCF pick.