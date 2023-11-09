Nick Saban Who Has Recently Closed a $700 Million Deal Is Building His Own Empire Of Car Dealerships

Oct 14, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban walks off the field following their 24-21 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama HC Nick Saban has set his place in stone in college football as he continues to embrace his tenure as a football coach. He is undoubtedly the most respected coach leading the Alabama Crimson Tide for 17 years now.

Advertisement

However, he is also the highest-paid coach in all of college football. This has led to Saban’s efforts to build a massive empire outside of the gridiron. He recently closed a remarkable $700 million deal in the automotive industry, expanding his already impressive business portfolio.

Saban’s Dream Motor Group has become a significant player in the car dealership business. The group owns around ten car dealerships across multiple states. These locations are known for primarily selling luxury cars like Mercedes and Ferrari. Moreover, the Dream Motor Group employs over 500 people making it a substantial and influential venture.

Advertisement

According to Joe Pompliano, Nick Saban is ‘quietly building a massive car dealership business’.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1722617709392011266?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Nick Saban’s success isn’t confined only to the football field. His appropriation from the long-standing coaching career stands around a staggering $100 million. Over these years, he has invested relentlessly in luxury car dealerships, leveraging his earnings from his coaching career.

Nick Saban Inspires with His Progressive Journey and Business Endeavors

Interestingly, Saban’s journey from a mining town in West Virginia has brought him a long way with his love for sports. He used to fix tires as a kid while also helping his father in the gas station. However, his early experiences instilled a strong work ethic and appreciation for business endeavors. Additionally, his affinity for working hard has helped him sustain the challenges as a football coach, all these years.

Saban’s partnership with Joe Agresti in 2013 led to the establishment of Dream Motor Group. This marked the beginning of their expansion into the car dealership industry. The company has registered impressive growth over the years in locations like Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida.

Advertisement

Notably, Saban’s interests extend to high-end vehicles, making him the proud owner of a $250,000 Ferrari Portofino. Additionally, his venture into the dealership business has been marked by significant milestones, including the recent acquisition of two Florida dealerships for a staggering $700 million.

The success story set by Alabama Crimson Tide HC has also inspired fans and followers to make attempts at entrepreneurial ventures. Not only this, but his business acumen has helped him develop a vast real estate portfolio. This alongside football and team-building skills has made him one of the most illustrious coaches of all time.