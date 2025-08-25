NFL Veteran Backs Commanders for the Super Bowl After Terry McLaurin’s Extension

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrate after connecting on a touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Scary Terry huffed, Scary Terry puffed, and Scary Terry was ready to blow the whole Washington Commanders house down. But just in the nick of time, the team got up off their butts and finally paid their WR1 proper WR1 money in the form of a three-year, $96 million extension.

The deal comes after Terry McLaurin and the team had dealt with a lot of friction during negotiations, leading to a hold-out, a hold-in, and a trade request from the wideout. In the end, cooler heads prevailed, and McLaurin—who finished second in the league with 13 TD receptions last year—signed a deal that pays him $32 AAV, tied for sixth-most among wideouts.

With that and the recent Brian Robinson trade, the Commanders would seem to have their offensive weapons set for 2025. And they look pretty darn good. But the rest of the team might look even better after a strong offseason from general manager Adam Peters and company. Just ask former NFLer Leger Douzable (an all-time NFL name), who’s been high on Washington from the jump.

“I put it out there early, I got them going to the Super Bowl this year. And I think they weren’t gonna do that without Scary Terry McLaurin,” Douzable said via NFL on CBS.

“You add a guy like Deebo Samuel, you add Laremy Tunsil to left tackle, Josh Conerly at right tackle. We saw this team last year pick No. 2 overall because they weren’t good. But led by Jayden Daniels, yes, they are going to the Super Bowl,” the former DE added.

"They are going to the Super Bowl."@LegerDouzable thinks it's Super Bowl or bust for the Washington Commanders after extending Terry McLaurin 👀 pic.twitter.com/4TFXfwymVB — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) August 25, 2025

Douzable listed off a few of the Commanders’ most important acquisitions there. Deebo Samuel gives McLaurin a worthy partner-in-crime, while Jayden Daniels is made much more snug in that pocket with an All-Pro tackle and a rookie first-round tackle bookending his offensive line. Douzable says it’s “Super Bowl or bust for the Commanders” in 2025.

“Again, a lot of people didn’t expect them to go to the NFC Championship Game [last year], but because of the superstar ability by Jayden Daniels and this offense, they were able to go there. Now they fixed some of those issues on defense, they get Terry McLaurin under contract, I think the sky is the limit for this team. I think it’s Super Bowl or bust for the Commanders.”

Apart from Samuel, Tunsil, and Conerly, the Commanders did make some key additions elsewhere. They added veteran Jonathan Jones and second-round pick Trey Amos to the secondary, brought Javon Kinlaw into the fold as he’s about to enter his pass-rushing prime, and lured Von Miller over for possibly one last ride.

The Commanders certainly have the talent and coaching to go all the way, but they will likely have to beat the defending-champion Philadelphia Eagles two or three times to do so. They also have the eighth-toughest strength of schedule in the NFL (.550).