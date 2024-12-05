Tom Brady’s Power Rankings: Even the GOAT Couldn’t Believe What Josh Allen Did in Snow — “Thought I Saw It All”

Josh Allen arguably delivered the performance of the season against the 49ers in Week 13 by scoring 4 TDs and going 13-of-17 for 148 yards. What made the four touchdowns special was the fact that he scored them in three different ways [passing, rushing, and receiving]. His performance was so impressive that even Tom Brady couldn’t hide his awe.

In the latest edition of Tom Brady’s Weekly Power Rankings, the GOAT ranked the Buffalo Bills third. While the Bills deserved the spot for obliterating the 49ers 35-10 under snow, what stood out for TB12 was Allen’s performance.

Allen, with his historic showing against the 49ers, became the first QB in the league to score via passing, rushing, and receiving in a single game. This deeply impressed the GOAT, as not even he managed such a feat in his decades-long career. Brady candidly admitted that he thought he had seen almost everything there is to see in the league — until Allen redefined that impression.

“Josh Allen – He did it all. He threw it for a touchdown, he rushed for a touchdown, and he caught one too. Man, great job, Josh. I thought I saw it all, now I have seen it all.”

Allen’s performance was so captivating that Brady expressed his excitement for the fact that he will get to see the Bills live in Week 14. “I can’t wait to watch the Bills firsthand this week when they take on the Rams in LA on America’s Day of the week on Fox,” excitedly announced Brady.

As excited Brady was to see Allen & Co., it wasn’t enough for the Bills to top the Detroit Lions, who the GOAT believes is the “hottest team” currently in the league.

Apart from Josh Allen & Co., who else made it to Tom Brady’s Week 13 Power Rankings?

At number fifth in Brady’s list were the Minnesota Vikings, fresh off their close victory [23-22] against the Cardinals. The seven-time Super Bowl winner was impressed by Sam Darnold & Co.’s tendency to get close games in their favor, as he complimented them for their fifth straight win.

Right before the Bills were the Eagles at number four. Saquon Barkley unsurprisingly was the star for Brady as he expressed his amazement at how the running back was able to rush over 100 yards against the tough Ravens defense. Tom also found it impressive that the Eagles defense was able to contain Lamar Jackson – “an almost impossible” achievement, he said.

At number two was the usual suspect in the KC Chiefs who pulled off yet another close win to achieve a league-best record of 11-1. Tom was happy to see RB Isiah Pacheco in action and noted that despite the noise around their small-margin victories, the Chiefs “continue to impress him.”

Detroit Lions were at the top of Brady’s ranking and rightly so. The Patriots legend called them the hottest team in the league for their franchise-best record of 10 straight wins. Brady boldly claimed that the Lions have a top 3 scoring offense and defense for him, which makes their Week 14 encounter against the Packers even more mouthwatering for him.

Safe to say, the playoffs, this time around, will have some really impressive sides in good form.