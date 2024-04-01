Cam Newton Warns Travis Kelce to Never Ruin His Relationship With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce became a global sensation when he started dating pop star Taylor Swift, winning over Swifties worldwide. Their relationship lit up the 2023 season, putting an international spotlight not only on Travis but also on his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the NFL as a whole. Dating the “Karma” singer comes with its perks, but former MVP-winning quarterback Cam Newton recently offered advice to Kelce on his show “4th & 1,” urging him to avoid any pitfalls.

Advertisement

Newton stressed how being recognized as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend brings new attention to Kelce’s life. The former quarterback advised Kelce not to repeat any past relationship mistakes, especially regarding cheating accusations. He warned of serious consequences if Kelce were to hurt Taylor Swift emotionally.

“Bro, the guys will get identified as certain people’s boyfriend. You weren’t. You ain’t gonna do a half of this shit that you used to do in other relationship….Cause I’m telling you, if you f*** this up I don’t think you’re [gonna] come back from this.”

Advertisement

These consequences could mean facing the anger of Taylor Swift’s millions of fans or missing out on the lavish lifestyle Swift enjoys, given her massive earnings compared to Kelce. Additionally, considering Tay Tay’s reputation for writing songs about ex-boyfriends after breakups, the aftermath could be messy. To steer clear of all this drama, Cam Newton’s straightforward advice to Travis is simply, “Don’t f**** this up, Travis.”

Travis Kelce Accused of Cheating in Past Relationship

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Maya Benberry, came forward in September 2023, alleging that Kelce had been unfaithful during their relationship. Speaking to DailyMail.com, Benberry expressed concerns about Taylor Swift’s involvement with Kelce by stating, “once a cheater, always a cheater.”

Advertisement

Benberry who dated Kelce briefly in 2016 after winning his reality dating show, “Catching Kelce,” shared thoughts on Swift describing her as a vibrant person but also advising her to be cautious. She hinted at Kelce’s history of cheating, by mentioning his relationship with former girlfriend Kayla Nicole, which Benberry claimed began while they were still together. However, sources close to Travis Kelce denied such claims.

Despite rumors of cheating, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift appear inseparable and are currently enjoying their honeymoon phase. Swift attended 13 Kansas City Chiefs games last season, including Super Bowl LVIII, and now Kelce is returning the support by joining her on her Eras Tour.

In November 2023, during his bye week, Kelce traveled to Buenos Aires to catch Swift’s tour. He also made appearances during her tours in Australia in February and Singapore in March. Their bond now seems stronger than ever as they continue to support each other’s endeavors.