‘LeBron James is much better at predicting plays than you Peyton Manning’: Eli Manning blasts his brother after Lakers star channels his inner Tony Romo to one-up HOF’er

Peyton Manning may have been the one who played in the NFL, but LeBron James may have his number when it comes to predicting plays, something Eli Manning made note of.

The Cowboys dominated the Eagles 41-21 on national television, but that wasn’t the real reason why people tuned in to the game. After all, who wants to see an NFC East matchup anyway. That’s a joke actually. This game had plenty of intrigue.

For one, it marked Dak Prescott’s first game back home since his injury a year ago, and the emotions were clearly flowing.

Dak Prescott shed a tear before tonight’s game as this was his first home start since his injury 351 days ago 🙏 #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/TUuafVICg9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 28, 2021

Secondly, the Cowboys and Eagles may actually be decent this year. Dak is still on fire, and Jalen Hurts has quickly found his footing. Unfortunately, the game did not live up to the hype, but the commentary definitely did as the Manning brothers were joined by LeBron James on MNF’s special Manningcast.

Eli Manning Trolls Peyton Manning After LeBron James Correctly Predicts Play

The trio talked about several points over the course of the game, most notably, LeBron’s football prospects. That’s right, the current Lakers star who’s in conversations for the NBA GOAT could have been dominating the NFL instead if things had gone a different way.

He was the number one recruit in the country during his high school days as he would absolutely tear it up at wide receiver for his school. In fact, several NFL teams were interested in his services as teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks were ready to offer him contracts:

The Dallas Cowboys & Seattle Seahawks offered LeBron James a tryout during the 2011 NBA lockout. His friends talked him out of it, but James told The Athletic today that he “would have made the team.” HS Stats:

— 2 yrs

— 99 Recs

— 27 TDs

— 2x All-State What do you think? pic.twitter.com/DwfggcKkKM — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 15, 2021

You would think that some of that football knowledge has stuck around with LeBron, but to expect him to successfully predict plays? That seems a little far fetched doesn’t it? LeBron can’t be one of the best NBA players in the league, an almost NFL star, and now the second coming of Tony Romo in the booth all at once can he?

For context, Romo is perhaps the best commentator in the game right now at calling plays before they happen.

However, that’s exactly what happened. On a red-zone play, LeBron speculated that Dallas needed to run the ball to the right if they wanted to cash in on a touchdown. Guess what happened next?

Eli Manning couldn’t help but make fun of his brother for knowing less than LeBron, someone who’s never even played in the NFL. The commentary was hilarious, and once more, LeBron stays unbeaten.

