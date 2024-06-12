Nick Wright Doubles Down on “Phony” Aaron Rodgers Take

Dec 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Has there been an NFL season in recent memory without an Aaron Rodgers controversy? Days after attending the voluntary OTAs, the Jets QB bafflingly missed the mandatory minicamps “for a very important event.” While Robert Saleh admitted that it was a communicated leave, he still termed the reasons for Rodgers’ absence inexcusable. Since then, fans and pundits have been blasting the QB, especially analyst Nick Wright, who audaciously called him among the phoniest athletes of our time.

Appearing on the latest edition of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Wright emphasized the importance of minicamps before the NFL season and noted that Rodgers prioritizing a personal event over something as important as a minicamp is truly inexcusable.

The sports broadcaster also noted the hypocrisy of A-Rod, as this act of indiscipline is miles away from him promising the Jets fans that he will win the MVP and lead their team to a Super Bowl this season.

“What’s more important, this other event or this? The mandatory minicamp that every single one of your teammates will be at, except for one who hasn’t really even joined the team yet? When you are the leader of a team and when you just said you’re gonna, you know, you believe you can lead them to the Super Bowl and win the MVP. And he (Rodgers) chose the other thing,” Nick said.

What irked Nick the most, however, was Rodgers’ selfish nature. He acknowledged that if the personal event was organized at the last moment or if it was for his childbirth, missing minicamps is understandable. But Rodgers missing the camp because another personal event fell on the same day of the minicamp was observed as an act of selfishness and lack of seriousness by Nick Wright.

“This wasn’t a last second event. This isn’t birth of a child. Those things can be excused. Those things we understand. This was, I have two things going on in my life today. I’m choosing the other.”

However, while most fans agreed with Wright’s scathing criticism, the Green Gang Nation, especially Rodgers’ fans, cried foul play, considering the sportscaster’s history of going hard at Rodgers. Wright, hence, doubled down on his claims and said that his criticism doesn’t stem from a personal vendetta, which many argued started during Rodgers’ vaccination fiasco.

Wright, instead, clarified that he has a no-holds-barred approach while talking about Rodgers because he finds him the phoniest and most disingenuous athlete of the current generation.

“I know some folks think that any Aaron Rodgers criticism is about a vaccine decision from 4 years (that basically only Aaron still talks about), when in reality it’s about him being one of the phoniest, most disingenuous athletes of our lifetimes,” Wright said in a tweet.

I know some folks think that any Aaron Rodgers criticism is about a vaccine decision from 4 years (that basically only Aaron still talks about), when in reality it’s about him being one of the phoniest, most disingenuous athletes of our lifetimes. pic.twitter.com/ry2IvfVGJe — nick wright (@getnickwright) June 12, 2024

While Wright is unhappy with Rodgers’ conduct, what he’s more worried about is the adverse effect of the QB’s attitude on the New York Jets — a phenomenon observed in the final part of A-Rod’s Packers stint.

Jets Not “Getting Better” After This — Nick Wright Predicts the Impact of Aaron Rodgers’ Minicamp Absence

As mentioned above, what irked Nick Wright the most was Rodgers’ sanctimoniousness. Months after assuring Jets fans that he will be going “all in” to help the New York-based team get a Super Bowl in their cabinet, the QB going AWOL for a minicamp after missing the entirety of last season is disingenuity of the highest order for Wright.

The sportscaster predicted that A-Rod’s lackadaisical attitude towards the minicamp after his tumultuous start for the Jets would spell trouble. He argued that if Rodgers continues this path, it’s hard to see the Jets realizing their full potential.

“And to do that two weeks after, you talked about how you wouldn’t be playing if you didn’t think you could win the Super Bowl and be league MVP. And three months after, you lectured the whole organization for not having its priorities right for all of it. It’s just so disingenuous,” Wright declared. “It is just so wildly disingenuous and do as l say, not as I do. And I don’t know how anyone can think it’s going to get better from here for the Jets.”

“I don’t know how anyone can think it’s going to get better from here for the Jets.” — @getnickwright sounds off on Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/Wp1UBX6QiK — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 11, 2024

That said, it’s hard to look past the points that Nick Wright is making. Rodgers, over the last few years, has been drowning himself and his teammates in unnecessary political and social media turmoil, which evidently hasn’t fared well for anyone.

Hence, missing the minicamp should have been the last thing on Rodgers’ mind. Regardless, if anyone ever deserves the benefit of the doubt in this context, it’s Aaron Rodgers. It will be interesting to see how this develops over the coming days.