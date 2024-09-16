mobile app bar

Nico Collins Makes Insane One-Handed Grab on C.J. Stroud’s Throw – Rich Eisen Says “That’s Not a Catch”

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

CJ Stroud and Nico Collins

CJ Stroud and Nico Collins. Image Credits: USA Today Sports

C.J. Stroud kicked off his career with a bang by throwing 191 passes without an interception, and he dazzled once again on Sunday Night Football against the Bears. Stroud delivered an impressive throw to WR Nico Collins, who made the most of it in no time.

What followed was nothing short of magical: Collins made a stunning one-handed diving catch that sent Texans fans into a frenzy. However, analyst Rich Eisen isn’t ready to celebrate just yet.

The TV sportscaster questioned the catch’s legitimacy on X, claiming he didn’t believe it was a clean catch. “That’s not a catch. (I don’t think)” – Eisen posted on the social media platform.

This ignited a heated debate, with Texans fans backing the catch, while some users supported Eisen’s perspective.

In a nutshell, most fans believed the catch was legitimate, but Eisen also received considerable support for his theory.

Earlier in the game, Stroud and Collins made their mark, with the duo scoring the Texans’ first touchdown. Collins initially got flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after hitting Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson in the facemask.

But on the next play, Stroud connected with Collins for a 28-yard touchdown.

Despite the ongoing debate over the catch, the Texans can be pleased with how well Stroud and Collins are clicking this season.

The Texans, still searching for their first Super Bowl win, need their young QB-WR duo to make a significant contribution every time, just as they did against the Bears.

