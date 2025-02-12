Who Is Taylor Rooks, the Woman Spotted Having Dinner With Joe Burrow?

Joe Burrow ended his previous relationship with his girlfriend a few months ago and has been a “free agent” on the dating scene since. That’s why rumors started circulating when he was spotted on a supposed date with sports journalist and anchor Taylor Rooks. However, the picture of the two confused many, as a photo from three days prior showed her standing shoulder-to-shoulder and embracing CeeDee Lamb. So, let’s get to the bottom of this love affair.

Firstly, who is Taylor Rooks? Well, if you don’t know, she’s been a feature reporter on Thursday Night Football for years. She’s also the host of a successful podcast, Take It There with Taylor Rooks, where she interviews famous sports stars.

She has interviewed guys like Saquon Barkley, CJ Stroud, and NBA stars too, like Jaylen Brown. Rooks has been known to get quite flirty with her interviewees, which is why she has been rumored to be in relationships with several stars over the years.

In 2015, it was rumored that she was dating Kendall Marshall, a former UNC point guard who had a quiet NBA career. But nothing was ever confirmed.

Then in 2018, she was rumored to be dating a movie star, Jesse Williams. Again, nothing was ever confirmed. She also later stirred up rumors of dating Odell Beckham Jr. and even Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter. But, you guessed it, nothing was ever confirmed.

Rooks likes to keep her private life private, which is understandable. However, it doesn’t give us much clarity in situations like this past week when she was spotted on supposed dates with two different NFL stars.

Rooks + Lamb or Burrow?

Rooks was spotted on Saturday the night before the Super Bowl in New Orleans at a party with CeeDee Lamb. He had her arm around her and embraced Rooks, looking happy. She looked to be having a great time as well. She donned a stunning black dress and almost looked as though she was glowing in the photo. It got some fans wondering if the two had a budding romance.

But flash forward to yesterday, and Rooks was spotted having dinner with Bengals QB Joe Burrow. This confused everyone who jumped to assumptions about her being with Lamb. Burrow held a drink in his hand, angling his body towards Rooks, looking to be having a good time. Rooks sat looking downward with a sly smile on her face. Like the Lamb photo, one could jump to assumptions about the two.

⁠But maybe this is just how Rooks operates. After all, she is an NFL journalist and interviewer. Probably a great way to set up interviews is to go out on personal dates with the players and get to know them beforehand. It’s also possible that she is going out on dates with these players, but isn’t taking it too seriously.

Whatever the case, Rooks looks to be living her best life. She’s best friends with Saquon Barkley, a player who she’s interviewed several times and gotten close with. And at the Super Bowl, she got to snap photos with him, Lionel Messi, Ciara, Aidan Hutchinson, Pete Davidson, and many other stars.

Maybe one day she’ll go public with a romantic partner, but for now, it seems she’s keeping any relationship under wraps. Which is smart—think about it. If Burrow got into a relationship with an NFL journalist, it would dominate headlines and potentially cause distractions in the locker room. The same goes for Lamb. Honestly, it’s good on Rooks for not letting any of her dates escalate beyond initial rumors.