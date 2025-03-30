Seth Rollins Proposes a Triple Threat Match-Up With Aaron Rodgers and CM Punk

WWE superstar Seth Rollins is a die-hard Chicago Bears fan, and Aaron Rodgers was a legendary thorn in the team’s side for years. So, like most Bears fans, Rollins has no love for the former Packer. He made that clear again in his latest media appearance, comparing his blood feud with CM Punk to his disdain for Rodgers. He even proposed a triple-threat match-up among them.

It’s hard to explain how a fan of a team develops a rivalry with a player from an opposing team. Most of the time, athletes don’t even realize they have beef with a fan — like in Rollins’ case — and usually, they don’t care.

But as a high-profile WWE wrestler, Rollins isn’t just an Average Joe. While many Bears supporters may joke about wanting to get back at Rodgers for what he’s done to their team, they’d never actually act on it. Rollins, on the other hand, has jumped at the chance simply because he can.

In a YouTube short posted on the NFL’s page, Rollins played a game of “This or That?” He held up two paper cutouts of athletes from the NFL and WWE and determined which of the two he’d rather fight. The first decision was quite interesting.

“We’ve got DC, Dan Campbell, and Roman Reigns,” Rollins said out loud while holding their face cut-outs. “Man, you know what? I got Roman’s number. So, I would rather take on Roman Reigns. Dan Campbell is a scary dude, get out of here.”

An easy decision, one could say. Rollins then went on to choose between other NFL and WWE stars, including current WWE champion Cody Rhodes and Bears legend Mike Singletary. He picked Rhodes. Then, when his WWE rival came up, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to share his true feelings.

“Between Cody Rhodes, the WWE champion, and CM Punk? Oh, bye-bye,” Rollins said while tossing Rhodes’ cut-out aside. “Bye-bye, Cody. I want to hurt this man (Punk), I want to hurt this man real bad. I need to get him back in the ring. WrestleMania can’t come soon enough.”

Rollins and CM Punk have had issues for years, dating back to 2019. The two have had arguments on the program that have spilled over into X (formerly Twitter). And they’ve never been shy about expressing feelings about one another.

In 2022, Rollins called Punk a “cancer”. Then, in a Money in the Bank match-up in 2024, Punk confronted Rollins and cost him a cash-out attempt that allowed his opponent to win. This feud has been ongoing ever since.

But don’t get it twisted. As a die-hard Bears fan, Rollins hates Aaron Rodgers just as much as his WWE rival. And he let us know by the end of the reel.

“Last but not least, we have CM Punk versus Aaron Rodgers,” Rollins said as he rolled his eyes. “This is a tough call. Here’s the deal, guys, we’ve got a triple-threat match coming up for WrestleMania. Why not have a triple-threat match with these two goons? I’d love to take both of them out at the same time. Stomp! Stomp! Bye-bye!”

It was a wild proposition that Rollins made, and probably one that Rodgers won’t be taking up anytime soon. Rodgers isn’t particularly known for his athletic prowess anymore. At least, it would be hard to imagine him in a WWE ring.

But hey, who knows? Maybe Rodgers will have a WWE era after he decides to retire from the NFL. In that case, this triple-threat match would be must-see TV. Although, this wasn’t the first time Rollins had poked the legendary QB.

A week ago, Rollins detailed how he would “curb-stomp” Rodgers if he got in the ring against him. He said that his issue with Rodgers was personal.

“Super stomp right from the top! I’m getting him with the Olmos stomp all right,” the 38-year-old said about the QB.

With that in mind, it was no surprise to hear Rollins challenge Rodgers and Punk to a triple-threat match. He’s made his disdain for both clear and seems eager to throw hands with either of them. Rollins ended the reel with another shot at Rodgers.

“This is Seth Rollins, and I am signing out,” He said as he signed Rodgers’ cutout and held it to the camera. “I own you AR!”

Of course, this was a reference to when Rodgers scored on the Bears in 2021 and yelled to the crowd, “I still own you!” It was a legendary moment that still sticks in the heads of Bears fans today, as we can see with Rollins.

We’ll see if Rodgers takes the WWE superstar up on his offer or bypasses it for something more worth his time.