Nikki Glaser Gushes Over Taylor Swift Spotting Travis Kelce at Eras Tour in Dublin

The Taylor Swift Eras Tour has turned out to become one of the most public romantic displays for the pop star. Throughout her Tour, there have been different moments between her and Travis Kelce that have caught the adoring eyes of Swifties.

And yet another moment like this has gone viral. During her latest performance in Dublin, a moment between her and Kelce caught the eye of comic Nikki Glaser. She took to her Instagram to share a video of the adorable moment between the tight end and the popstar.

Nikki Glaser posted this cute video of Taylor spotting Travis pic.twitter.com/FHcDUTjJBX — (@TayvisHaze) June 30, 2024

While Taylor was in her element and performing in Dublin, she suddenly seemed to spot Kelce. As soon as she spots her boyfriend, the pop star’s face lights up and even points at him as she continues performing. As she captured this moment, Glaser took to her Instagram to gush over how Taylor’s expressions changed as she spotted Kelce. Moreover, Travis Kelce has been a constant presence in her shows. He has gone on to showcase a lot of support for his girlfriend as she performs for 80,000 people every other day.

While he made a noticeable appearance during her Wembley show, Kelce pulled out all the stops for her Dublin performance. Per Page Six, Kelce made a hasty journey from California to be present at his girlfriend’s concert. He was seen in Cali for his teammate, Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s wedding and after that, he was directly in Dublin. The tight end was in one of the VIP tents, cheering on his girlfriend as she performed for a third night at Aviva Stadium.

And he wasn’t the only celebrity present there. Nikki Glaser showcased immaculate Swiftie behavior with her presence as well as her fan-like behavior while recording them. In fact, Glaser has admitted her fan-like love for Swift in the past.

Nikki Glaser’s Taylor Swift obsession

This is not the first time Nikki Glaser has gushed over Taylor’s concerts. In fact, Glaser has opened up about her love for Taylor’s music and her concerts before. About a month ago, the comic made an appearance on the Howard Stern Show and spoke about her obsession with the pop star. The comic even admitted to spending $25,000 on Swift tickets. She even admitted to going to Taylor’s concerts a total of 12 times in a year. Moreover, Glaser admitted that she is the most hardcore Swiftie that people in her life know.

With her obsession of Taylor Swift, her appearance at the Dublin Eras Tour makes complete sense. Furthermore, her admiration of the pop star comes with an adoration for Taylor being happy with her NFL beau. Moreover, she also admitted that she was happy to see Taylor with someone as secure as Travis Kelce.

With another nod of approval, the Taylor-Travis love story remains the most popular one in the country right now. It only remains to be seen how this couple will continue to fare in the limelight.