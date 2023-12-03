“No Hard Feelings”: Kevin Fitzgibbons Drops a Mature Take on Tyreek Hill’s Podcast After Getting Suspended by the NFL

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, but it brought trouble for Tyreek Hill and his photographer friend, Kevin Fitzgibbons. The NFL recently fired Fitzgibbons who is a professional NFL photographer for an unexpected reason. However, football fans from around the country rallied in favor of Kevin making him an overnight social media sensation.

Kevin appeared on Tyreek Hill’s podcast where he claimed that despite suspension, he has nothing negative to say about the NFL. The Dolphins wide receiver inquired about his feelings regarding the suspension and newfound recognition. The young photographer stated,

“I’m feeling good right now. There’s no hard feelings between me and the NFL. Like I’m just happy that I got this opportunity because I know a lot of kids would like do anything to just step on a field.”

Following his response, the Cheetah stated that he also feels the same way about being in the NFL and having the best job in the world. He humorously added the recent penalty fine he received from the NFL for the same cause as that of Kevin Fitzgibbions.

Kevin, despite losing his job remained positive. He recalled the story of how his collaboration with Tyreek Hill started way before his stint with the NFL. Fitzgibbons revealed he offered to create videos for the talented WR that too free of cost. Remembering their first interaction in Miami, he reached out to Hill by sending him his own picture. It was an attempt to ensure that Hill recognized him when they met. Hill’s first impression upon seeing the photo was a humorous remark about Kevin having a “Hammerhead.”

Tyreek Hill Supports Kevin Fitzgibbons After Suspension

The Dolphins won the game against the Panthers in Week 6, but both Kevin and Hill received punishment from the NFL. The league heavily fined Hill while suspending Fitzgibbons. The incident happened when star WR scored a 41-yard touchdown and while celebrating it he ran towards the young photographer who was standing on the sidelines.

Cheetah took Fitzgibbons’ phone and filmed himself doing a backflip and the video was later shared on social media. The NFL deemed the video unprofessional because the NFL Photographer reacted to the Dolphins WR’s celebration, hinting at potential bias while working within the league.

After Tyreek Hill’s unsuccessful attempts to appeal to the NFL to revoke the season-long ban on Fitzgibbons, he took a remarkable step. Hill publicly announced that he would cover Fitzgibbons’ salary for the rest of the season. The Dolphins wide receiver expressed his commitment to support the young videographer mentioning that he promised to ensure he wouldn’t suffer job loss or financial hardship because of their on-field interaction.