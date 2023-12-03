HomeSearch

“No Hard Feelings”: Kevin Fitzgibbons Drops a Mature Take on Tyreek Hill’s Podcast After Getting Suspended by the NFL

Aniket Srivastava
|Published December 03, 2023

"No Hard Feelings": Kevin Fitzgibbons Drops a Mature Take on Tyreek Hill's Podcast After Getting Suspended by the NFL

Tyreek Hill and Kevin Fitzgibbons
Credit – Kevin Fitzgibbons’s Instagram

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, but it brought trouble for Tyreek Hill and his photographer friend, Kevin Fitzgibbons. The NFL recently fired Fitzgibbons who is a professional NFL photographer for an unexpected reason. However, football fans from around the country rallied in favor of Kevin making him an overnight social media sensation.

Kevin appeared on Tyreek Hill’s podcast where he claimed that despite suspension, he has nothing negative to say about the NFL. The Dolphins wide receiver inquired about his feelings regarding the suspension and newfound recognition. The young photographer stated,

“I’m feeling good right now. There’s no hard feelings between me and the NFL. Like I’m just happy that I got this opportunity because I know a lot of kids would like do anything to just step on a field.”

 

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0U89U-x2GQ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Following his response, the Cheetah stated that he also feels the same way about being in the NFL and having the best job in the world. He humorously added the recent penalty fine he received from the NFL for the same cause as that of Kevin Fitzgibbions.

Kevin, despite losing his job remained positive. He recalled the story of how his collaboration with Tyreek Hill started way before his stint with the NFL. Fitzgibbons revealed he offered to create videos for the talented WR that too free of cost. Remembering their first interaction in Miami, he reached out to Hill by sending him his own picture. It was an attempt to ensure that Hill recognized him when they met. Hill’s first impression upon seeing the photo was a humorous remark about Kevin having a “Hammerhead.”

Tyreek Hill Supports Kevin Fitzgibbons After Suspension

The Dolphins won the game against the Panthers in Week 6, but both Kevin and Hill received punishment from the NFL. The league heavily fined Hill while suspending Fitzgibbons. The incident happened when star WR scored a 41-yard touchdown and while celebrating it he ran towards the young photographer who was standing on the sidelines.

Cheetah took Fitzgibbons’ phone and filmed himself doing a backflip and the video was later shared on social media. The NFL deemed the video unprofessional because the NFL Photographer reacted to the Dolphins WR’s celebration, hinting at potential bias while working within the league.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cheetah/status/1729871047720308956?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After Tyreek Hill’s unsuccessful attempts to appeal to the NFL to revoke the season-long ban on Fitzgibbons, he took a remarkable step. Hill publicly announced that he would cover Fitzgibbons’ salary for the rest of the season. The Dolphins wide receiver expressed his commitment to support the young videographer mentioning that he promised to ensure he wouldn’t suffer job loss or financial hardship because of their on-field interaction.

Share this article

About the author

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava is an accomplished NFL Writer at The SportsRush with an impressive two-year tenure in the field of Sports Journalism. His journey, though, began in a slightly different realm as he holds a Bachelor's degree in Architecture. In the early years of his career, Aniket honed his skills working under the guidance of seasoned architects. However, it was his unwavering love for writing and passion for sports that eventually steered him towards becoming a full-time sports writer. Aniket's NFL devotion shines brightly, with his favorite player being none other than the dynamic Bills QB, Josh Allen. For several seasons now, Josh Allen has held a permanent spot in Aniket's fantasy football teams. His admiration extends beyond Allen to star athletes like Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, and the legendary Tom Brady, both on and off the field. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He nurtures a dream of witnessing the Bills play live at the hallowed grounds of the Highmark Stadium. Beyond the NFL, Aniket's passion for sports spans across multiple domains. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket, Formula 1, and the English Premier League. His multifaceted interests contribute to his well-rounded perspective as a sports writer.

Read more from Aniket Srivastava