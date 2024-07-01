No Losers Will Come Out of Tua Tagovailoa or Dak Prescott’s Contracts, Alleges Daniel Jeremiah

The QB market is booming, with Tua, Dak, and Jordan Love next in line for mega contracts. however, recent extensions for Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence have significantly altered the market, making it challenging for the teams to tie down their shot-callers for less than $50 million. This is why the NFL world is eagerly anticipating which QB will land the most favorable deal; however, Daniel Jeremiah believes that all three of them will secure competitive contracts, ensuring there are no losers in the scenario.

Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Show to discuss the upcoming contract negotiations. He believes if someone asks various agents and experts who will get their hands on the most money, they’ll get different answers every time. He highlighted that, despite having a seemingly similar contract on paper, Joe Burrow’s deal is superior to the recently extended Trevor Lawrence’s.

Jeremiah emphasized it’s a matter of interpretation as each contract has unique details tailored to the individual player. However, he insisted that none of these players would end up financially disadvantaged.

“If you talk to three different agents and ask them which of these QBs has the best contract, you’ll get three different answers. There’s a million different wins, you can take from these contracts. So, I just kind of chuckle and go, ‘We can all agree they’re all doing okay. They’re all going to make rent.”

During the same interview, Jeremiah also provided a significant update on Tua’s impending contract extension with the Dolphins.

Daniel Jeremiah Confirms Tua Tagovailoa’s Extension

Jeremiah delivered the news Dolphins fans were hoping for: Tua’s contract extension is essentially finalized. While no specific details about the terms or duration were provided, it will arguably be a competitive deal, potentially exceeding $50 million.

Earlier, as per on3, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that while Miami was committed to securing Tua on a long-term deal and was prepared to offer him a lucrative contract, Trevor’s contract made things challenging. Initially, the club wasn’t in a rush to match those figures, even though Tua believed he deserved similar compensation.

However, while Tagovailoa and the Dolphins Nation can rest easy, the situation remains volatile in Dallas. The Cowboys continue to play the waiting game with Prescott’s contract extension, increasing the curiosity and speculation among the fans about whether this deal will reset the market again. Currently, there doesn’t seem to be an extension on the horizon.

We all remember how Prescott’s last contract unfolded. The Cowboys had the opportunity to extend him for less money, but their insistence on waiting created panic, ultimately costing them $40 million. A similar scenario seems likely this time around.

If they aren’t willing to offer Prescott a new contract until now, it’s time for him to move on. A fresh start with another well-run franchise that values the QB could be beneficial for both parties. Teams like the Raiders, Titans, and Giants, among others, should be ready to pounce if he does hit the waters of free agency.