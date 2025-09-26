“I Said, The Same Woman?”: Shannon Sharpe Recalls Interaction With Shaun Alexander After His 13th Child Was Born

Shaun Alexander was known during his NFL tenure for racking up touchdowns. He finished with 100 on the ground, twice leading the league. And yet, Alexander only played nine seasons in the league from 2000-2008. He was a productive touchdown scorer, but that might not even be where he was at his most prolific.

When it comes to touchdowns, a few guys bested Alexander. But when it comes to popping out little tykes, no one can touch him. Alexander recently announced that he is preparing to welcome his—and this is completely true—14th child. 14. One-four.

The Seattle Seahawks legend and 2005 NFL MVP was chatting with Kay Adams on her show when he revealed that, though they hadn’t shared it much yet, he and his long-time wife, Valerie, are pregnant with No. 14. Valeria confirmed it with an Instagram post later on, saying that their next little bundle of joy is expected next February.

“I am so excited about our newest little one, arriving 2/17/2026! Every child is a miracle, a blessing, and a gift. We thank God for each of our children and count them as true treasures.”

Adams congratulated Alexander but did not hide her incredulity. She gathered herself long enough to get off an excellent joke about how Philip Rivers—another guy known for his massive family and refusal to wear contraception—needed to up his game to catch up with Alexander. Rivers, with 10 kids, is probably the closest there is to Alexander, but he’s still nowhere near the GOAT baby producer of the NFL.

Shaun and Valerie met after he was drafted into the NFL in 2000. They dated for two years and were married in 2002. Since then, they have had 13 children, though their ninth child, daughter Torah, passed away in her sleep at just two months old.

The Alexander family hasn’t revealed the gender of their latest addition, but the family is made up of nine daughters (Heaven, Trinity, Eden, Temple, Honor, Eternity, Hosanna, Hope, and Judea) and three sons (Joseph, Justus, and Jedidiah).

After reading the news, Shannon Sharpe reminisced about the last time he’d seen Alexander back in early 2024. Sharpe asked him how his family was doing, assuming he had four or five kids in his brood. He was taken aback to learn it was more than three times that. And all with the same woman!

“I saw him in April 2024, and at that time … I said, ‘Man, how’s the family doing? You got like four or five?’ He said, ‘Sharpe, I got 13.’ I said, ‘You bull-jivin’.’ He said, ‘Nah, Sharpe, I got 13.’ I said, ‘The same woman!?’ And it’s the same woman, been together since college.”

Valerie must love being pregnant because after this one, she’ll have spent over a decade of her life carrying her kids in her belly. And with Shaun Alexander now nearing 50 years old, one would have to think that this will be the last time they do the whole pregnancy thing.