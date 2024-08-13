Doug Pederson Gives His Two Cents on New Kickoff Rules: “We’re Going to Experiment”

The NFL’s new kickoff rule is stirring up quite a buzz in the football world. Players, coaches, and fans are all weighing in on this game-changing shift designed to amp up the excitement of kickoff returns while keeping player safety front and center.

Head coaches like Sean Payton and Sean McVay have already voiced their concerns, and now Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson is throwing his hat into the ring. During a recent chat on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Pederson acknowledged that this rule is going to shake things up and make way for fresh strategies on the field.

Moreover, none can expect teams to spill the beans on their kickoff plans during preseason games. Pederson also suggested that everyone would have to wait for the regular season to witness the real strategic fireworks.

The Jaguars’ coach is pumped about the potential for more electrifying plays, especially with the greatest kickoff returner, Devin Hester, heading to the Hall of Fame this year. In fact, the Jaguars head coach thinks the fans might see a resurgence of players cut from Hester’s cloth.

“The excitement, I think, of the return game is going to be back. I think that, with kickers, we’re going to experiment different types of kicks. You’re going to see some line drives. You can’t really hang balls up anymore like you used to. But, at the same time, kickers are going to experiment.” Coach Pederson added.

While most coaches would be playing their cards close to the chest, Pederson believes joint practices might offer a sneak peek into how teams are adapting to the new rule. However, he is sure that the league will see some bigger returns moving forward.

Interestingly, Pederson even backed Broncos coach Sean Payton‘s suggestion to place the ball on the 35-yard line instead of the 30 for touchbacks.

Pederson Sides With Payton For A Rule Change

Doug Pederson is seeing the logic behind Coach Payton’s idea of moving touchbacks to the 35-yard line, recognizing how it could reshape late-game strategies.

“If you’re only up maybe two or three and a field goal ties or wins the game, those are all things you have to consider right? If you put the ball at the 35-yard line, now, they only have to go, you know, 25-30 yards potentially, and now you’re in field goal range with some of these kickers today.”

Peterson points out that this shift could dramatically alter how teams approach those crucial final moments.

Despite the potential for more exciting returns, Pederson predicts some teams might still opt for forcing touchbacks. It’s a safer bet than risking a big return that could flip field position or even result in a touchdown.