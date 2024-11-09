“No Pressure on Aaron Rodgers”: Chad Millman Picks the Jets Over the Cardinals in Week 10 Battle

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is taken down by Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55), Thursday, October 31, 2024, in East Rutherford.

With three consecutive wins, the Cardinals (5-4) enter week 10 NFL with better momentum than the Jets (3-6). However, the odds are slightly in favor of the Jets (-2) in what is touted to be a low-scoring contest at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday.

Despite home-field advantage and the hat-trick of wins, why are the Jets favorites and not the Cardinals? Seasoned analyst Chad Millman explored a few reasons during the Colin Cowherd Podcast. Notably, Millman highlighted the issues in the Arizona defense, specifically their pass rush, and argued that the Cardinals wouldn’t apply much pressure on Aaron Rodgers.

“The Jets have a mini bye and are getting healthier. No pressure on Aaron Rodgers, and I don’t mean his shoulders. I mean, the Cardinals can’t generate any pressure. They are the worst in the league. That’s tailor made for Aaron Rodgers to get this team back on track. The wise guys like the Jets. The line has moved — the Jets were underdogs, and now they’re favorites.”

While Millman emphasized the Jets’ improved health after their bye week, Cowherd, a vocal critic of the Jets, predicted their week 10 loss. He argued that the extra time wouldn’t benefit the Jets in any manner.

“I think extra time helps excellent coaching staffs. You know, a dynamic offense in its prime. The Jets have an interim defensive coach, and they’re still on their second play-caller. There’s no evidence that extra time will benefit this team.”

Cowherd also pointed to the home-field advantage and noted that the Jets’ defense would struggle against the Arizona offense, led by Kyler Murray. He further stressed that the Cardinals shouldn’t be underestimated, citing their victory over the 49ers (24-23) on October 6.

“Arizona at home, getting a point. I think people are starting to get high on Arizona. This team beat San Francisco in Santa Clara. They’ve got really good offensive players. And it’s getting to the point in the season when the defensive players — I mean, the Jets’ defense isn’t that good. It’s just not that good. I’m going to take Arizona plus one, sharp and square.”

While the analysts have taken opposing sides, recent matchups reveal that the Jets hold a 3-1 record over the Cardinals. In particular, the Jets’ defense has allowed just 72 points, which is in contrast with Cowherd’s stance.

However, the offense scored only 79 points, suggesting the game could be another low-scoring affair.

While the head-to-head record and the odds favor the Jets, the Cardinals have had a better season in the NFL so far, making this matchup a close battle.

Meanwhile, the key question remains: will the Cardinals’ pass rush be able to put pressure on Aaron Rodgers?