“Nobody Gets Mad at Urban Meyer”: Ryan Clark Explains Why Deion Sanders Can Leave Colorado Buffaloes for the Dallas Cowboys

It seems like everyone wants to see Deion Sanders in Dallas. With rumors picking up that Jerry Jones is trying to bring on his former player as his current Head Coach, everyone has something to say. While some think Sanders could never thrive in Jerry’s ultra-controlling front office, some think he shouldn’t leave Colorado when he still is in the process of building Colorado.

Advertisement

Ryan Clark, on the other hand, thinks Prime should take the job if offered. Clark explained on The Pivot Podcast why Sanders should particularly not worry about leaving the Buffs program in search of greener pastures:

“Next thing that going to Deion is the pushback of now leaving Colorado after you sign a five-star QB to replace Shedeur. Nobody was mad at Matt Rhule when he went from building Temple to Baylor to Carolina Panthers. Nobody gets mad at Urban Meyers who moves on to Jacksonville. This is a part of the process of being great.”

Ryan believes the expectations surrounding Coach Prime would require him to handle such an offer from Jerry Jones with care and diplomacy.

He emphasized that Sanders couldn’t afford to approach the situation cavalierly or simply call it a “great opportunity,” as Brian Kelly did when he left Notre Dame. In doing so he might undermine the significance of his current role at Colorado.

However, Crowder offered a different perspective, arguing that Deion has every right to consider the job, recognizing it as a significant step up and an incredible coaching opportunity.

Crowder similarly highlighted that coaches have long been leaving positions for better opportunities, and with the advent of NIL, there’s even less certainty about players or coaches staying in one place for more than a season. He added that it’s well within their rights to seize better opportunities, whether motivated by financial gain or professional growth, and advocated for a change in mindset.

“Coaches have better financial opportunities and more legit jobs to up their careers. It’s part of the game. Opportunities come up with NIL and the money. It’s part of the game. Let’s change the mindset.”

However, that’s not all that has to be considered before both the Cowboys and Sanders make the leap. Coach Prime needs to evaluate whether he can work in an environment where Jerry Jones will be the ultimate authority—giving him minimal control and autonomy as head coach. And the Cowboys need to consider whether Sanders’ transfer from Colorado to Dallas makes sense financially for them.

The Cowboys would have to pay a hefty amount to get Deion Sanders

Adam Schefter revealed that Deion has a $10 million buyout clause in his Colorado contract, which would be a significant hurdle for Dallas.

Jones has a reputation for prioritizing top-dollar contracts for players rather than coaches, which could be a major factor in whether he pursues Sanders as the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. At Colorado, Coach Prime is set to earn $29.5 million over five years, not including income from endorsements and other sources. For Sanders, it’s already a highly lucrative opportunity.

This raises the question: will Jerry be willing to meet the cost or even go above it to lure his former player to Dallas? While the Cowboys’ head coaching position would undoubtedly be a step up for Sanders, factors like salary and control could prove decisive in his decision-making.

Complicating matters further are the strikingly similar personalities of Jerry Jones and Deion Sanders. Both men thrive as the center of attention, embracing the spotlight and relishing their roles as the most influential figures in the room. While Deion excels under the spotlight, Jones prefers to maintain his position as the dominant voice within the organization. This dynamic could create friction if their visions clash.

Notably, Jerry reached out to Sanders on the same day he relieved Mike McCarthy of his duties. Their initial conversation was reportedly positive, but the big question remains: can they find common ground?