mobile app bar

“Nobody Going Both Ways and Cooking Grown Men”: CJ Gardner-Johnson Shares Alternative Perspective on the ‘Travis Hunter Hype’

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Nobody Going Both Ways and Cooking Grown Men”: CJ Gardner-Johnson Shares Alternative Perspective on the ‘Travis Hunter Hype’

Image Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes’ season opener saw Travis Hunter wreak havoc against North Dakota with seven catches for 132 yards and three touchdowns. The WR’s performance unsurprisingly drew massive praise from pundits and fans alike. And Robert Griffin III went so far as to suggest that Hunter should play both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL. However, Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson is having none of it.

For the 26-year-old NFL player, the consensus that Hunter could replicate his versatility in the NFL seemed unrealistic. Therefore, he respectfully disagreed with the notion.

“We grown men here!!! Ain’t nobody going both ways and cooking grown men,” said Gardner-Johnson, making it clear that Hunter won’t find the same level of success while facing the best of the best.

But does this mean that Gardner dislikes the Buffs star? Not at all. Instead, he vocally expressed his love for Hunter, writing, “I love the young guy — great player.”

Having been plying his trade in the league since 2019, it’s clear that Gardner-Johnson simply couldn’t digest the unintentional belittling of the NFL by RGIII.

Unfortunately for him, the star safety’s sentiments didn’t resonate with RGIII either, as the analyst invited him for a hang-out session on his podcast to discuss the situation. Fans also echoed RGIII’s sentiment, flocking to the comments to voice their two cents.

“Just say you’re mid”: Fans bash Gardner-Johnson for his unpopular opinion on Travis Hunter

Hunter has already positioned himself as one of the hottest rising stars in the American football landscape. Whether it’s his millions of social media followers or the reputation, he’s earned through his talent, the dual-threat athlete is poised to be the next big thing in the NFL.

So, when an NFL player like Gardner-Johnson dismissed Hunter’s potential success in the NFL, many fans interpreted this as jealousy rather than a constructive critique. Consequently, they quickly took to social media, arguing that Gardner-Johnson’s unpopular opinion stemmed from envy.

Others, meanwhile, agreed with the NFL player, citing Hunter’s low muscle mass as the reason why he wouldn’t excel as a CB in the NFL.

While the debate raged on, it’s worthwhile to consider that Deion Sanders is one of those exceptional talents who could excel in dual roles in the NFL. And now, he is coaching Hunter in Colorado.

While it’s too early to place the WR in the same category as Deion, it’s undeniable that there is a precedent he could follow. Let’s just say 2025 can’t come soon enough.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Read more from Suresh Menon

Share this article

Don’t miss these