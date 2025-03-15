“Nobody Wants to Watch Five Super Bowls You Guys Win”: Jason Kelce on the Chiefs Losing Their Three-Peat Bid to the Eagles

Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports.

Among those still struggling to come to grips with the 40-22 beating that the Philadelphia Eagles handed the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX is none other than Jason Sudeikis. Still saddened by the fact that he was forced to miss out on a historic three-peat, the star joined the Kelce brothers on the latest episode of their New Heights podcast to rehash the loss.

Trying to make the best of the situation, Sudeikis maintained his belief that the Chiefs have yet to complete their entire championship story arc.

“That’s the story. You drop down one and then you come back for one shining moment.”

Representing the majority of NFL fans, who often cried for more parody throughout the 2024 playoffs, Jason Kelce seemed to have little sympathy for his brother. Given that Travis was able to beat him at Super Bowl LVII, Jason promptly exclaimed:

“You can’t just be winning all the time, Travis. That’s just not interesting at all. Nobody wants to watch five Super Bowls that you guys win.”

Thankfully, the future Hall of Fame tight end was able to take the banter in stride, jokingly assuring Sudeikis “Eh, it was so long ago. I’m really good at just cutting off my memory.” However, the Super Bowl winning brothers did admit that there will always be those plays that haunt them.

Limited to just 39 receiving yards on four receptions, Kelce’s outing at Super Bowl LIX has been widely criticized. In confessing that they could not “find a lick of momentum,” the Chiefs’ premiere tight end expressed that

“I’m kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions that I made on the field. I wasn’t the best leader that I can be… I put a lot of that on myself… It’s a tough pill to swallow. It’s a hard reality.”

“You hold onto it forever. I still remember the one I lost and like one play where I could have made a different call.”

At 35 years of age, Kelce now finds himself in the twilight years of his career. Having surpassed Jerry Rice for the most 100+ receiving yard performances in NFL playoff history, in addition to securing 10 Pro Bowl nominations and three Lombardi trophies, Kelce has left an unerasable mark on the tight end position.

However, much like the Chiefs’ roster, he’ll now be hoping to extend his championship window for as long as possible. A champion in his own right, Kelce will be remembered as one of the best to ever play the position, but father time is undefeated.