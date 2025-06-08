Isaiah Rodgers Tattoos: ’90s Baby’ From Tampa Inked a Spider-Man Tattoo on His Left Leg Before His Super Bowl Tribute

For better or worse, tattoos have become a way of life for the majority of athletes in the National Football League. Whether it’s a vaunted skill position player or an unsung hero in the trenches, fans can expect to see plenty of ink on any given Sunday.

In the case of the Philadelphia Eagles’ latest standout player, Isaiah Rodgers, the process of getting a tattoo is just as symbolic as it is compromising. Ahead of his team’s 40-22 victory against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX, the resurging DB explained that a good chunk of his personal tattoos come from his favorite television shows as a kid.

Having a strong affinity for the artistic medium, the former sixth-round draft pick noted that he has each of his favorite cartoon characters decorated across his left leg.

“I’m a ’90s baby, so Hey Arnold, Rugrats, and SpongeBob were my favorite shows growing up. Then I’ve got Spider-Man on my left leg. I feel like I’m a neighborhood hero back in Tampa, so I got that.”

Of course, after the Eagles managed to smash their opponents dreams of a historic championship three-peat, Rodgers knew that he would have to get a commemorative tat. Sporting everything from his jersey number to the final score of the contest, it’s safe to say that the Massachusetts product will never be able to forget the time that he was a world champion.

Unfortunately, for both the Chiefs and their fans, the tattoo, much like the final score, is permanent.

While Rodgers may be onto his new life in Minnesota with his former conference rivals in the Vikings, the ink job will certainly ensure that everyone in the organization is aware of the caliber of player that he is. Nevertheless, he’ll need quite a few more tattoos before he’s able to rival his former teammate, C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The journeyman defender has admitted to having more than 50 tattoos. In addition to some more sentimental pieces, Johnson has his draft pick, the NFL shield, and the logos of each of the three NFL teams that he has played for, all decorated across his body.

Where some view the prominent designs as being tacky, the six-year NFL veteran suggests that he’s participating in a time-honored tradition.

“Being a football player and having a tattoo, it made you look mean. I think I wanted to be the scary-looking guy on the field.”

Heading into the 2025 regular season, Johnson’s Eagles certainly appear to be the scariest-looking team in football. Coming off of what was nearly the most lopsided victory in Super Bowl history, Philadelphia figures to be a buzzsaw of a team in 2025.

Should anyone hope to stop them, then perhaps they’ll need their fair share of tatted-up defenders who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty.