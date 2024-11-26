“Nobody’s Happy”: Davante Adams Details the Energy Inside the Jets Locker Room After GM Joe Douglas Was Fired

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) takes the field for warms up for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

It’s been a string of bad news for the New York Jets this season. The owner wanted to bench his star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, after just Week 4. He then fired head coach Robert Saleh after Week 5, and finally, he parted ways with general manager Joe Douglas after Week 11. This certainly isn’t the blender that star wideout Davante Adams was hoping for—or expecting—to walk into.

The Jets acquired Adams via trade after a third straight loss in Week 6. He was reuniting with Rodgers, who had quarterbacked him to five Pro Bowl seasons in Green Bay.

Despite the BFFs getting back together, on a recent appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Davante revealed that while the vibe is “good”, a lot of guys are not “happy” about the current situation in the Jets building.

“[The vibe] feels good. (But) nobody’s happy, just ’cause obviously being in this position is disappointing. After coming into this year, for all the guys that have been here the whole time, with high hopes. Obviously having Aaron back and this team having a really good roster. To be behind where your expectations were, it’s obviously disappointing.”

Davante Adams has produced 26 receptions, 278 yards, and one TD in five games with the Jets. That yardage total represents his 6th-lowest for a five-game span since 2017.

What's the energy like in the #Jets locker room coming off a bye week?? Davante Adams: "Everybody is locked in, trying to finish the right way… Just playing for our pride and letting everything work itself out."@tae15adams @heykayadams @nyjets | #JetUp pic.twitter.com/0xKBwk2Iea — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 26, 2024

While there is certainly disappointment, there is also a level of hope in the building. Adams pointed out that everything’s “still out there” in front of the Jets.

“But I think guys are still together. Nobody’s turning on one another and pointing the finger. Everybody’s locked in and trying to finish the right way. Everything’s still out there in front of us. We got a lot of work to do but, just playing for our pride and letting everything work itself out.”

During one of his many guest appearances on The Pat McAfee Show a couple of weeks ago, Rodgers echoed Adams’ sentiment, speaking about the idea of hope.

“You gotta hold on to that beautiful thing in life called hope… We’re not mathematically eliminated (from the playoffs).”

Two weeks later, Rodgers’ assertion that they are not yet mathematically eliminated holds true—they trail by 3.5 games with six to play. But you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who thinks they’re going to make a run down the stretch.

The 40-year-old QB is likely to finish out the season as the Jets starter. Reports suggesting that the marriage is ending after Week 18 this year have become rampant recently.

However, Rodgers returned to PMS on Tuesday to refute those reports, saying he hasn’t made a decision on 2025, but that if he does return, he’d want to play for the Jets. Despite his insistence, the situation the franchise is in makes his assertion hard to believe, nonetheless.